Chivas Guadalajara vs Pachuca: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Liga MX 2019 (0-0)
Follow along for Chivas Guadalajara vs Pachuca live stream online, TV channel, lineups preview and score updates of the 2019 Liga MX. Kick-off time: 10:00 pm ET.
Chivas: TBC
Pachuca: TBC
60 LIVE
Tune in here
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Chivas vs Pachuca match.
Latest games
Of the last five games in Guadalajara, Pachuca has the balance in his favor with two wins by two draws and one loss. The last game in the Perla Tapatía was in 2018 with a 3-1 win for Pachuca.
How to watch Chivas vs Pachuca Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: Facebook Live.
If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services.
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!
Key player Pachuca
Tuzos' historic goalscorer Franco Jara found the goal again and will look to continue along the same path.
Key player Chivas
In recent games the most unbalanced player has been Alexis Vega, a product of his speed and ability to generate danger from the sides.
Last lineup of Pachuca
Rey; López, Cabral, Murillo, Aguirre; Ibarra, Hernández, Sambueza, Guzmán; Cardona, Jara.
Last lineup of Chivas
Gudiño; Ponce, Sepúlveda, Briseño, Sánchez; López, Molina, Villalpando; Brizuela, Pulido, Vega.
The Arbitration Quartet
The central referee for Chivas vs Pachuca will be José Alfredo Peñaloza Soto; José Alfredo López Cruz, front row; José de Jesús Baños Caballero, second row; Jorge Antonio Pérez Durán, fourth assistant.
Pachuca: regularity
The Tuzos are two points behind the group zone, but have been an irregular visitor with a five-game win.
Chivas: Take the pressure off
Chivas has been playing better with Tomas Boy, but the results have not been given. Prior to the derby, a win will help the squad to take pressure off the coach.
Chivas and Pachuca, two of the most successful teams in the history of Mexican football, will face off with the slogan of taking all three points.
Kick-off time
The Chivas vs Pachuca match will be played at the stadium Akron, in Guadalajara, México. The kick-off is scheduled at 10:00 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2019 Liga MX match: Chivas vs Pachuca!
My name is Adrián Hernández and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.