Querétaro vs Necaxa: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Liga MX 2019 (0-0)
Follow along for Querétaro vs Necaxa live stream online, TV channel, lineups preview and score updates of the 2019 Liga MX. Kick-off time: 8pm ET.
60 LIVE
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Querétaro vs Necaxa match.
How to watch Querétaro vs Necaxa Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: TUDN and ESPN
If you want to directly stream it: ESPN App.
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
Necaxa: Last Lineup
H. González; C. Calderón, V. Alvarado (C), F. Meza, R. Chávez; J. Angulo, L. Gallegos, C. Baeza, J. Delgado; M. Salas y M. Quiroga.
Querétaro: Last Lineup
G. Alcalá; G. Corral, L. Romo (C), J. Pereira, A. Pérez; J. Escoboza, J. Sierra, C. Aboagye, J. Gómez; F. Castillo y A. Loba.
Necaxa: Team news
Last Saturday, they lost at home to Leon, and with it, in addition to the top of the First Division, lost their undefeated home.
#Crónica 📰 | En duelo de seis goles, los Rayos cayeron en el Estadio Victoria:https://t.co/CIWKHuzfvv 💻#FuerzaRayos ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/z3cTEiszos— ⚡️Club Necaxa⚡️ (@ClubNecaxa) September 22, 2019
Querétaro: Team news
Last time around, they salvaged a point against America at the Azteca, confirming that they are, for the moment, the competition's best visitor.
#NOTA 📝— Gallos de Querétaro (@Club_Queretaro) September 22, 2019
“Vibrante duelo en El Coloso de Santa Úrsula...”
👉🏻 https://t.co/s4vHIxTmhL#SóloAzulYNegro pic.twitter.com/ZBzTjbUFny
To return to the path of triumph
For their part, Guillermo Vázquez's team has also done things above expectations. They are 17 points after winning five games, drawing two and losing three.
To be followed by the same line
The team led by Victor Manuel Vucetich is in third place in the standings with 18 points, the product of five wins, three draws and one defeat.
Kick-off time
The Querétaro vs Necaxa match will be played at the Estadio La Corregidora, in Querétaro, México. The kick-off is scheduled at 20:00pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2019 Liga MX match: Querétaro vs Necaxa!
My name is Alan Rodríguez Avilés and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.