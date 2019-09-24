Toluca vs Atletico San Luis: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Liga MX 2019 (0-0)
Follow along for Toluca vs Atlético de San Luis live stream online, TV Channel, lineups preview and score updates of the 2019 Liga MX. Kick-off time: 9PM ET.
How to watch Toluca vs Atletico de San Luis Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, youroptinos are: TUDN.
If you want ti directly stream it: TUDN App.
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL US is your best option.
Last lineup Atletico de San Luis
F. Rodríguez; M. Catalán, U. Bilbao, J. Laso, L. Reyes; J. Sánchez, J. Castro, C. Mayada; O. Benítez, I. González, N. Ibáñez.
Last lineup Toluca
A. Talavera; R. Ruíz, O. Tobio, J. Maidana, L. Hernández, G. Sauro; W. Da Silva, G. León, D. Rigonato; F. Pardo, A. Canelo.
Atletico de San Luis: Team News
It has been confirmed a hard decline for the rest of the season for the potosino picture. The attacking midfielder will miss the remainder of the year due to a fracture in the fifth metatarsal of the foot and will cease to be an important alternative for the attack of San Luis.
Toluca: Team News
After the absence of full-back Aníbal Chalá last time out against Atlas, it looks like he could be back. The South American defender will be a great addition to the line-up because he gives depth to the red team.
Atlético de San Luis, the playoffs is still within reach
The first blow for the Matosas era in San Luis came last weekend when they fell at home (2-3) to the new overall leader: Santos Laguna. This fall should not be an impediment to continue growing the level of the potosinos. They have shown a different face with much optimism to propose games with offensive style.
Toluca for starting a positive streak
With the Red Devils' victory last Friday at Atlas' home, it could be the light at the end of the tunnel in this championship. There is still half a tournament left where Ricardo La Volpe's team can get into the fight to qualify. The key will be to start with a positive streak towards the most important part of the calendar.
Kick-off time 9PM ET
The Toluca vs Atletico de San Luis match will be played at the Nemesio Diez Stadium, in Toluca, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 21:00pm ET.
