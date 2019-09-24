Xolos Tijuana vs Monarcas Morelia: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Liga MX 2019 (0-0)
Follow along for Xolos Tijuana vs Monarcas Morelia live stream online, TV channel, lineups preview and score updates of the 2019 Liga MX. Kick-off time: 10:06 pm ET.
Xolos de Tijuana: TBC
Monarcas Morelia: TBC
Latest games
Of the last 5 games on the Border since 2016, the balance is even with two wins per side and a draw.
How to watch Xolos Tijuana vs Monarcas Morelia Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: Fox Deportes.
If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services.
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!
Key player Monarcas Morelia
The Venezuelan Fernando Aristeguieta has been one of the important players in the front line where, so far, has collaborated with three goals.
Key player Xolos Tijuana
If there's anyone with the talent to straighten out the Xolos' path, it's Brazil's Camilo Sanvezzo, who did wonders in Queretaro but has struggled to score in Apertura 2019.
Last lineup of Monarcas Morelia
Sosa; Martínez, Achilier, Vegas, Velarde; Mendoza, Rocha, Ramírez, Osuna; Aristeguieta, Flores.
Last lineup of Xolos Tijuana
Lajud; Rivero, Braghieri, Velázquez, Loroña; Balanta, Miranda, Camacho, Falletti, Bolaños; Sanvezzo.
The Arbitration Quartet
The central referee for this Xolos Tijuana vs Monarcas Morelia will be Roberto Garcia Orozco; Andres Hernandez Delgado, front row; Cesar Cerritos Garcia, second row; Juan Andres Esquivel Gonzalez, fourth assistant.
Monarcas: Consolidation
Few believed in Morelia, especially after changing coach, but the team has improved too much and before the start of this date were in sixth place with 16 points.
Tijuana: to improve
The border team has suffered four defeats in the last six games, a situation that has placed them at the bottom of the overall table.
Two teams with different destinations in Apertura 2019 will go in search of victory to approach a possible qualification.
Kick-off time
The Xolos Tijuana vs Monarcas Morelia match will be played at the stadium Caliente, in Tijuana, México. The kick-off is scheduled at 10:06 pm ET.
