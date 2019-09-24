Tigres vs Puebla: Live Stream Online and Score Updates and How to Watch Liga MX 2019
Follow along for Tigres vs Puebla live stream online, TV channel, lineups preview and score updates of the 2019 Liga MX. Kick-off time: 8pm ET.
Tigres: Guzmán; Rodríguez, Ayala, Salcedo, Dueñas; Pizarro, Carioca; Valencia, Zelarayán, Aquino; Gignac
Club Puebla: Vikonis; Vidrio, Perg, Rodríguez, Angulo; Chumacero, Zavala, Acosta, González; Abella, Tabó
Tigres vs Puebla: LIVE
Puebla fans will be cheering for their team.
Tigres' Gignac heads down to the lockers in order to gear up and get ready for the kickoff.
Un goleador en toda la extensión de la palabra... ⚽️🔥¡Vamos @10APG! #HoyGanamosTresPuntosMás #EstosEsTigres pic.twitter.com/JKIPLr2KPy— Club Tigres Oficial (@TigresOficial) September 24, 2019
Lineup: Puebla
Vikonis; Vidrio, Perg, Rodríguez, Angulo; Chumacero, Zavala, Acosta, González; Abella, Tabó
Lineup: Tigres
Guzmán; Rodríguez, Ayala, Salcedo, Dueñas; Pizarro, Carioca; Valencia, Zelarayán, Aquino; Gignac
We are less than 15 minutes away from the kick-off! Let's check out the starting lineups.
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Tigres vs Puebla match.
André-Pierre Gignac. The French striker, despite not being at his best, is the man who has more goals in the season with 4.
Lucas Cavallini. He is the reference player of Puebla's offence. In the current tournament accumulates 3 goals and the chances of scoring for his team depend largely on him.
Tigres: last lineup
Guzmán; Dueñas, Ayala, Reyes, Torres Nilo; Carioca, Pizarro; Quiñones, Zelarayán, Aquino; Gignac
Puebla: Last lineup
Vikonis; Vidrio, Perg, Rodríguez, Angulo; Salinas, Fernández, Zavala, González; Abella, Cavallini.
For their part, Puebla, led by Juan Reynoso, have accumulated just six points throughout the season. A very low productivity for the team of La Franja.
Tigres is not going through a good time. Ricardo Ferretti's team has been drawing for five consecutive games and is in eighth place overall.
This afternoon the double fixure Tigres will host Puebla in an atypical duel for the fact of being played on a Tuesday.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2019 Liga MX match: Tigres vs Puebla!
My name is Alan Nunez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.