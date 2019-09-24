Leon vs Atlas: LIVE Stream Online and Score Updates Liga MX 2019
Follow along for Leon vs Atlas live stream online, TV channel, lineups preview and score updates of the 2019 Liga MX. Kick-off time: 9pm ET.
León: TBC.
Atlas FC: TBC.
60 LIVE
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Leon vs Atlas match.
The last confrontation between the two teams in the Nou Camp took place in round 15 of Clausura 2019, with a convincing victory of the Esmeraldas by 5-2.
William Tesillo, Jose Juan Macias, Luis Montes and Angel Mena scored a double for the local victory, while Jefferson Duque and Osvaldo Martinez discounted.
How to watch Leon vs Atlas Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: FS-1.
If you want to directly stream it: FS-1 App.
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
Atlas: player to watch
Camilo Vargas, goalkeeper. The Colombian goalkeeper's performances do not go unnoticed and it is that Vargas has been fundamental in avoiding in different occasions the fall of his frame that in the end could have meant the draw or the defeat for his team. Faced with a powerful offensive team like Leon, the role of Camilo takes center stage.
Leon: player to watch
José Juan Macías, striker. The striker who is currently on loan with the Guanajuato has been one of the greatest revelations in Mexican football; Macias has already scored six goals this season with the Panzas Verdes and recently assisted in one of the four goals against Necaxa.
This evening's arbitration quartet will be made up of Luis Enrique Santander as the central arbiter of the engagement. His assistants will be Michel Morales and Rene Ramírez; the quartet will be complete Erick Yair Miranda.
This is the second time that a double day has been played in Mexican football. This time, Atlas will visit the house of Leon seeking to remove the defeat of the weekend, however, the home box is at an optimum level, making it a tough opponent.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2019 Liga MX match: Leon vs Atlas!
My name is Jose Acosta and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.