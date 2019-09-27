Atlas vs Querétaro: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Liga MX 2019 (0-0)
Follow along for Atlas vs Querétaro live stream online, TV channel, lineups preview and score updates of the 2019 Liga MX. Kick-off time: 9pm ET.
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Atlas vs Querétaro match.
How to watch Atlas vs Querétaro Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: TV Azteca & Fox Sports.
If you want to directly stream it: TV Azteca, Fox Sports App.
Querétaro: Last Lineup |
Alcalá; Romo, Pereira, Arellano, Pérez, Castillo; Ruíz, Sierra, Escoboza, Arellano; Yrizar, Del Valle.
Atlas: Last Lineup |
Vargas; Nervo, Govea, Santamaría, Angulo; Zaldívar, Torres, Martínez, Cuero, Reyes; Barceló
Querétaro: Team News
The Gallos, on the other hand, failed to emerge victorious in the Corregidora and were defeated by the Rayos del Necaxa, two goals to one, so they will leave everything on the field to emerge victorious.
Atlas: Team News
Atlas comes after a midweek equaliser against Leon, where Camilo Vargas prevented the red-and-black team from falling.
Querétaro will go out looking for victory
The feathered ones will go with everything to continue adding units and to return to fight the first place of the general, accumulating until the moment 18 points, fruit of 5 victories, 3 ties and two defeats.
Atlas seeks constancy
The team directed by Leandro Cufre have not had a good tournament, accumulating 4 wins, 2 draws and five defeats, will seek to take the three points tonight
Kick-off time
The Atlas vs Querétaro match will be played at the Jalisco Stadium, in Guadalajara, Jalisco. The kick-off is scheduled at 09:00pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's LIVE coverage of the 2019 Competition match: Atlas vs Querétaro!