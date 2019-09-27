Rayados Monterrey vs Tigres: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Clásico Regio 2019 (0-0)
Follow along for Rayados de Monterrey vs Tigres live stream online, TV channel, lineups preview and score updates of the 2019 Liga MX. Kick-off time Clasico Regio: 8pm ET.
Rayados de Monterrey: TBA
Tigres: TBA
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch Rayados Monterrey vs Tigres Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: FOX Sports.
If you want to directly stream it: FOX Play.

Last lineup Tigres
N. Guzmán; L. Rodríguez, C. Salcedo, H. Ayala, J. Dueñas; G. Pizarro, R. Carioca, J. Aquino, L. Zelarayán; E. Valencia, A.P. Gignac.
Last lineup Rayados
M. Barovero; E. Gutiérrez, N. Sánchez, S. Medina, L. Vangioni; C. Ortiz, J. González, C. Rodríguez; J. Gallardo, J. Urretavizcaya, V. Janssen.
Tigres: Team News
The only Tigres reinforcement for this tournament, Diego Reyes, can not be taken into account for this Saturday's match. Because he had an operation by an edema in the head, which occurred after a blow suffered in the final of the Leagues Cup.
Rayados: Team News
In Thursday's training session, Rodolfo Pizarro returned to training after three weeks of sick leave due to appendicitis. However, Pizarro would not be taken into account to play this Regio Classic.
Tigres, back to liguilla posts
A lot of inconsistency on the part of the felines so far in Opening 2019. At midweek and in a surprising way, they fell at home by the slightest difference against Puebla and with this result, they came out of league positions. Halfway through the season, the best version of Ricardo Ferretti's team will have to arrive soon to close the regular tournament well.
Rayados, without fear of the Classic Regio
The team directed by Diego Alonso has had an endless number of criticisms for the style of play they present on the court, despite this they remain in playoffs positions but not in the desired place. Half a week into the double day, Rayados scored a valuable point at the Estadio Azteca to equal a goal against Cruz Azul, home that historically is complicated for Alonso's team.
Kick-off time 8PMET
The Rayados Monterrey vs Tigres match will be played at the BBVA stadium, in Guadalupe, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 8:00pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's LIVE coverage of the 2019 Liga MX match: Rayados de Monterrey vs Tigres!
My name is Enrique Ortega and I'll be your host for this game.