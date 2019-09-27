Pachuca vs Cruz Azul: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Liga MX 2019 (0-0)
Follow along for Pachuca vs Cruz Azul live stream online, TV channel, lineups preview and score updates of the 2019 Liga MX. Kick-off time: 6:00 pm ET.
Pachuca: TBC
Cruz Azul: TBC
Since 2015 they have met five times in Hidalgo with a favorable balance for Martín Palermo's team with three victories, in exchange for a draw and a defeat.
Key player Cruz Azul
Little by little Jonathan Rodriguez begins to have his best version and in this Apertura 2019 already collaborated with three goals.
Key player Pachuca
Historic Tuzos goalscorer Franco Jara scored a double against Chivas midweek, so he hopes to continue along the same scoring line.
Last lineup of Cruz Azul
Corona; Domínguez, Aguilar, Lichnovsky, Aldrete; Baca, Yotún, Hernández, Pineda, Rodríguez; Caraglio.
Last lineup of Pachuca
Rey; Aguirre, Murillo, Barreiro, López; Guzmán, Sambueza, Hernández, Copete: Dávila, Jara.
The Arbitration Quartet
The central referee for this Pachuca vs Cruz Azul will be Adonaí Escobedo González; Alberto Morín Méndez, front row; Enrique Martínez Sandoval, second row; Guillermo Pacheco Larios, fourth assistant.
Cruz Azul: winning with Siboldi
Siboldi has debuted with three consecutive draws in the MX League, so the Machine needs the victory to not relegate further in the overall table.
Pachuca: total 9 of 9
The Tuzos will be looking to round off an excellent week with one more win to keep them in qualifying positions.
Pachuca went into the qualifying zone and Cruz Azul will have a new opportunity to get closer, so victory is the main goal in both teams.
Kick-off time
The Pachuca vs Cruz Azul match will be played at the stadium Hidalgo, in Pachuca, México. The kick-off is scheduled at 6:00 pm ET.
