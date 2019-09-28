Club America vs Chivas Guadalajara: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch El Clásico Liga MX 2019 (0-0)
Follow along for Club America vs Chivas Guadajalara live stream online, TV channel, lineups preview and score updates of the 2019 Liga MX. Kick-off time Clásico America vs Chivas: 10pm ET.
Club América: To be confirmed
Chivas: To be confirmed
INCIDENTS: Week 12 of the Liga MX 2019 Apertura
60 LIVE
America fan? Follow us
If you want to keep up with all the America news, what are you waiting for? Follow our America VAVEL account.
Habrá lleno para el #ClásicoNacional— Club América VAVEL (@America_VAVEL) 27 de septiembre de 2019
¡Boletos agotados!#SOMOSAMÉRICA 💛💙🦅 pic.twitter.com/htJ74KE8b1
Chivas fan? Follow us
If you want to keep up with all the Chivas news, what are you waiting for? Follow our Chivas VAVEL account.
#Chivas 🐐 Tomás Boy deja de ser técnico de Chivas https://t.co/qTEnqGu167 🔴⚪️— Chivas VAVEL (@Chivas_VAVEL) 26 de septiembre de 2019
Don't go anywhere!
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this America vs Chivas match.
How to watch Club América vs Chivas Guadalajara Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: TUDN USA.
If you want to directly stream it: TUDN APP
If you want to follow on the internet, VAVEL US is your best option!
Chivas de Guadalajara: Last line-up
Gudiño; Briseño, Sepúlveda, Sánchez, Ponce; Villalpando, López, Brizuela, Molina; Vega, Pulido.
Club America: Last starting XI
Ochoa; Vargas, Sánchez, Aguilera; Sánchez, López, Gónzalez, Ibarra; Dos Santos, Martínez, Martín.
America are focused on winning "El Clásico"
No game is more important to America than the one against Chivas.
After a draw against Juarez, the team have trained hard at their Mexico City headquarters to face this huge fixture.
After a draw against Juarez, the team have trained hard at their Mexico City headquarters to face this huge fixture.
Is Mexico City the capital of Chivas Nation?
Mexico City hosts a large amount of Chivas supporters. Will they be majority at Estadio Azteca?
😍😍😍#CapitalRojiblanca 👧🏻🇦🇹👵🏻 pic.twitter.com/uJjIQ91ISA— CHIVAS (@Chivas) September 28, 2019
Will a new coach bring a victory?
Guadalajara have sacked Tomás Boy on Wednesday and named Luis Fernando Tena as his replacement.
Will a new coach mean a victory for Chivas? Was it a good idea to change staff two days before the biggest match of the semester?
America to end the negative streak
Miguel Herrera's side has had a hard time winning matches in this 2019 Apertura: they have not won since week 5 of the competition.
A victory over their most bitter rivals might be just the thing they need to secure a play-off spot.
A victory over their most bitter rivals might be just the thing they need to secure a play-off spot.
Kick-off time
The America vs Chivas match will be played at the Estadio Azteca, in Mexico City, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 10:00pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2019 Liga MX match: Club America vs Chivas Guadalajara!
My name is Juan Pablo Rodriguez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.