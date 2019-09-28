Necaxa vs FC Juarez: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Liga MX 2019 (0-0)
Follow along for Necaxa vs FC Juárez live stream online, TV channel, lineups preview and score updates of the 2019 Liga MX. Kick-off time Necaxa vs Juarez: 10pm ET.
Necaxa: TBC.
FC Juárez: TBC.
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Necaxa vs FC Juárez match.
How to watch Necaxa vs FC Juárez Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: TUDN.
If you want to directly stream it: TUDN App.
FC Juárez: Last Lineup
Vázquez; Jiménez, Velázquez, Lacerda, Acosta; Esquivel, Intriago; Fernández, Santos, Rolán; Lezcano
Necaxa: Last Lineup
González; Chávez, Noya, Alvarado, Calderón; Baeza, Meza, Ángulo; Gallegos; Delgado y Quiróga.
FC Juárez: Team News
FC Juarez drew 1-1 at home against América. Diego Rolán scored the goal for the locals.
Necaxa: Team News
Necaxa beat Querétaro 2-1 with goals from Rodrigo Noya and Mauro Quiróga in Round 11.
FC Juárez for hope
The Bravos will go with everything to continue adding units and have a slight hope for the play-off, accumulating until the moment 10 points, fruit of 3 wins, a draw and 6 defeats.
Necaxa seeks the top
The team led by Guillermo Vazquez is fighting at the top of the tournament, accumulating 6 wins, 2 draws and 3 defeats so they will be looking to take the three points tonight to take a big step towards qualification.
Tonight, Necaxa will host FC Juarez, who will be looking for any victory that might give them a slight hope of making the play-offs.
