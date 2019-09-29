Atlético San Luis vs Xolos Tijuana: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Liga MX 2019 (0-0)
Follow along for Atlético San Luis vs Xolos live stream online, TV Channel, lineups preview and score updates of the Liga MX 2019. Kick-off time: 5pm ET.
60 LIVE
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this San Luis vs Xolos match.
Xolos: Last Lineup
Lajud, Mendoza, Silva, Velázquez, Cruz, Lainez, Miranda, Balanta, Sepúlveda, Nahuelpán, Bolaños.
San Luis: Last Lineup
Rodríguez, Catalán, Laso, Bilbao, Reyes, Benítez, Mayada, Maya, Macías, Ibáñez, González.
Roller coaster results
The Xolos of Tijuana have had a very peculiar campaign, and come from beating Morelia in the middle of the week, last weekend they were beaten by Pachuca and previously tied with Tigres. They have shown little regularity, but for Pareja's, it's time to find stability.
No Potosino reaction
The Potosino team has lost its last two games of the League, against Santos and Toluca, however it must end with strength for a possible post season and this afternoon must show determination that brought it to this place.
Teams in Need
San Luis and Xolos meet this afternoon at Alfonso Lastras and both must have a perfect season-end to qualify post season. Twelfth and thirteenth positions in the overall standings will go in search of climbing positions.
Kick-off time
The Atletico San Luis vs Xolos match will be played at the Alfonso Lastras stadium , in San Luis Potos, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 5:00pm ET.
