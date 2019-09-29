Veracruz vs Toluca: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Liga MX 2019 (0-0)
Follow along for Veracruz vs Toluca live stream online, TV channel, lineups preview and score updates of the 2019 Liga MX. Kick-off time: 8pm ET.
Tiburones Rojos de Veracruz: To be confirmed.
Toluca: To be confirmed.
How to watch Veracruz vs Toluca Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: TUDN.
If you want to directly stream it: TUDN App.
Toluca: Last Lineup
A. Talavera (C); A. Chalá;, G. Sauro, J. Maidana, D. Hernández, R. Salinas; D. Rigonato, W. Da Silva, R. Ruíz, F. Pardo; y A. Canelo.
Veracruz: Last Lineup
S. Jurado; J. Paganoni, C. Salcido, L. López (C), C. Gutiérrez; G. Íñiguez, S. Rodríguez, A. González, B. Carrasco; D. Chávez y D. Villalva.
Toluca: Team news
Meanwhile, last Thursday, Toluca took advantage of their home advantage to beat Atletico San Luis and add up their second consecutive win.
⏱ 90+5' - ¡Termina el partido, los 3 puntos se quedan en el infierno!#SomosElToluca🔥 pic.twitter.com/eu5jMqhl8s— Toluca FC (@TolucaFC) September 27, 2019
Veracruz: Team news
At midweek, Veracruz was beaten by Santos, in what was his eighth defeat of the tournament and his 37th match without winning.
🏁 • #SAN😇 5-0 🦈#VER— Club Deportivo Veracruz 🦈 (@ClubTiburones) September 26, 2019
Termina el partido en el TSM.#PorTiSeré⚓️ pic.twitter.com/H3uAGeChpT
In ascending plan
For their part, the 'Diablos' have not had the expected participation either, but have improved in recent weeks. At the moment, they have 11 points.
Bad and bad
The 'Tiburones' have had a very bad participation this semester. They only have 2 points out of a possible 30 and are in last place in the classification.
Kick-off time
The Veracruz vs Toluca match will be played at the Estadio Luis Pirata Fuente, in Veracruz, México. The kick-off is scheduled at 8pm ET.
