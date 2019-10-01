Mexico vs Trinidad & Tobago: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Friendly Match 2019 (0-0)
Follow along for Mexico vs Trinidad & Tobago live stream online, TV channel, lineups preview and score updates of the 2019 Friendly Match. Kickoff time: 10:06pm ET.
In a few moments we will share with you the initial line-ups Mexico vs. Trinidad and Tobago, as well as the latest information from the Nemesio Diez Stadium. Don't miss the minute-by-minute live online match details from VAVEL.
How to watch Mexico vs Trinidad & Tobago
The match will be broadcast on television on TUDN.
Mexico vs. Trinidad and Tobago can be tuned from the live streams of TUDN App. If you want to watch the game live on the internet, VAVEL USA is your best option.
Key player Trinidad Trinidad & Tobago
Marvin Phillip, Trinidad and Tobago goalkeeper. As the match is expected to be played, with the Caribbean goalkeeper playing a key role in the match. Phillip must have a very safe game, where I held zero in goal for as many minutes as possible.
Key player Mexico
Sebastián Córdova, Mexico midfielder. He comes from playing his best game as a professional footballer when he scored a double in the National Classic. Now he has his big sideboard in the Mexican national team and become the offensive engine of the attack. Playing behind the center forward, Córdova must take advantage of surprise from behind to be able to shoot at goal.
Last line-up Trinidad & Tobago
Phillip; David, Cyrus, Bateau, Jones; George, Paul, Garcia, Molino; Carr, Teller.
Last line-up Mexico
G. Ochoa; J. Gallardo, N. Araujo, C. Salcedo, M. Layún; E. Álvarez, J. Dos Santos, H. Herrera; J. M. Corona, H. Lozano, R. Jiménez.
Trinidad and Tobago for the surprise
This match for the Nations League will also serve as preparation for the Trinitarians. The Caribbean team wants to return to the forefront of CONCACAF by fighting to be in the final hexagonal with a good performance in this competition that begins this month for the selections.
Mexico, shore up the squad
The objective for the Tri in this new championship of the Confederation will be to be consolidating little by little the young talent that it has. The players who will be in the field of Nemesio Diez will be living their first game in the Major Selection and have the mission of filling the eye to Gerardo Martino to be able to be in the call that will be given this week.
Looking for a good preparation for the first edition of the Nations League. The 'Tata' Martino squad will have a preparation match with a base of young players who are looking to make a name for themselves in the Mexican national team.
Kick – off time 22:06pmET
The Mexico vs Trinidad & Tobago match will be played at Nemesio Diez Stadium, in Toluca, Mexico. The kick – off is scheduled at 22:06pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2019 Friendly Match: Mexico vs Trinidad & Tobago!
My name is Enrique Ortega and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre – game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.