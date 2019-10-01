River Plate vs Boca Juniors: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch 2019 Copa Libertadores
Follow along for River Plate vs Boca Juniors live stream online, TV channel, lineups preview and score updates of the 2019 Copa Libertadores Semifinal. Kick-off time Super Clasico: 8:30pm ET.
How to watch River vs Boca - Libertadores Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS en Español, Fanatiz USA.
If you want to directly stream it: beIN SPORTS and FuboTV.
De Rossi available
On the Xeneize side, coach Gustavo Alfaro has no problem with the game. Paolo Goltz, Danielle de Rossi and Eduardo Salvio, who were in doubt, are confirmed and available.
Absences and returns: River
Midfielder Leonardo Ponzio and midfielder Juan Quintero, assigned to River Plate's medical department, are out of the first leg. Marcelo Gallardo, on the other hand, is counting on the return of strikers De La Cruz and Lucas Pratto, who have recovered from physical problems.
How Boca got here
Boca Juniors advanced to the knockout stage with the best run in Group G. In the Round of 16, the team eliminated Athletico Paranaense. To reach the semifinal, the Xeneizes beat LDU, with a win and a draw.
How River got here
River Plate had to decide their knockout matches away from Monumental Nuñez. In the Round of 16, Gallardo's side eliminated Cruzeiro. Next up was Cerro Porteño. With a win and a draw, Millonarios advanced to this semifinal.
Projected lineup: Boca Juniors
Andrada; Weigandt, López, Izquierdoz e Mas; Capaldo, Marcone, Reynoso e Mac Allister; Zárate and Ábila.
Projected lineup: River Plate
Armani; Montiel, Martínez Quarta, Pinola e Casco; Palacios, Pérez, De la Cruz e Nacho Fernández; Suárez and Borré.
We will have Brazilian refereeing for the Super Clasico! Raphael Claus will be the referee, assisted by Danilo Manis and Bruno Pires. Colombian Nicolás Gallo is responsible for the VAR.
In last year's decisive match at Monumental Nuñez, was marked by the Boca Juniors' bus that was stoned on the route that led the team to the stadium. As a result, the final was transferred to the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid and ended with the triumph for River Plate.
Tonight, Monumental Nuñez is expected to host the biggest audience of the year for Argentine football. River Plate's board of directors is working with the possibility of maximum capacity. If this happens, the income can reach approximately 120,000 dollars.
When River Plate and Boca Juniors meet, the whole South American continent expects an epic duel. Last season, the two teams decided on the Copa Libertadores. Today, only one of them will have the opportunity to go to the final.
Kick-off time
The River Plate vs Boca Juniors match will be played at the El Monumental, in Buenos Aires. The kick-off is scheduled at 8:30pm ET.
