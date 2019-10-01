Correcaminos UAT vs Chivas Guadalajara: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Copa MX 2019 (0-0)
Follow along for Correcaminos UAT vs Chivas Guadalajara live stream online, TV channel, lineups preview and score updates of the 2019 Liga MX. Kick-off time: 10pm ET.
If you want to directly stream it: TUDN App
If you want to follow it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
¡Gracias por la cálida bienvenida a Tamaulipas, ChivaHermanos! ❤️🇦🇹 pic.twitter.com/NmOGF7K8Cz— CHIVAS (@Chivas) September 30, 2019
Correcaminos have asked for their fan's support tonight and have prepared a surprise for them prior to the game.
Que se sienta tu apoyo en la grada del "Marte" esta noche vs @Chivas— Correcaminos (@CFCorrecaminos) October 1, 2019
Llega temprano al estadio y disfruta del show previo que tenemos preparado para nuestra afición👀👍@CopaMx#CorreSudaVive#TodosSomosCorre🔷️🔶️ pic.twitter.com/n98a6MWLq2
Rodolfo Vilchis scored the goal on the 85th minute to set a 1-0 for the Tamaulipas team.
A victory can help boost the morale of his team for the latter part of this semester.
A victory tonight can put them real close to a spot on the play-off round of the Copa MX.
