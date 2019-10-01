on VAVEL
Kick-off Time: 10pm ET
Correcaminos UAT vs Chivas Guadalajara: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Copa MX 2019 (0-0)
Follow along for Correcaminos UAT vs Chivas Guadalajara live stream online, TV channel, lineups preview and score updates of the 2019 Liga MX. Kick-off time: 10pm ET.

jp_rod
Juan Pablo Rodríguez
Correcaminos UATTo be confirmed
ChivasTo be confirmed
INCIDENTSWeek 5 of the 2019-20 Copa MX
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Correcaminos UAT vs Chivas Guadalajara match.
How to watch Correcaminos UAT vs Chivas Guadalajara Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: TUDN USA to broadcast.

If you want to directly stream it: TUDN App

If you want to follow it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

 

Correcaminos' most recent Copa MX squad
Carranza; Pineda, Torres, García; Arévalo-Ríos, González, Chávez, Córdoba; Martínez, Mena, Britos.
Chivas' last Copa MX line up
Rodríguez; Sánchez, Villanueva, Sepúlveda, Zendejas; González, Beltrán , Torres; Peralta, Sandoval, Huerta.
Tonight's officiating body
The referee for this match will be Guillermo Pacheco. The linesmen will be Marco Bisguerra and Carlos Aldrete, while the fourth offical role is trusted upon Mario Terrazas
Tamaulipas welcomes Chivas
No matter where they set foot, Guadalajara will have fans waiting to greet them. It was no different when they made their arrival at Tamaulipas.

 

Oh, we love suprises!
As always, a Chivas visit is an important match for any Ascenso MX team. Today can expect great attendance at Marte R. Gomez Stadium.

Correcaminos have asked for their fan's support tonight and have prepared a surprise for them prior to the game.

 

Their most recent match
In the previous game between the squads played at Estadio Akron, it was Correcaminos who prevailed.

 

Rodolfo Vilchis scored the goal on the 85th minute to set a 1-0 for the Tamaulipas team.

Another chance for Luis Fernando Tena
The new Chivas manager has another chance to make an impression on the fanbase as last's saturday's performance against America left a bitter feeling.

 

A victory can help boost the morale of his team for the latter part of this semester.

To mantain the top
With two games played, Correcaminos leads the group they share with Chivas and Santos Laguna.

A victory tonight can put them real close to a spot on the play-off round of the Copa MX.

Kick-off time
The Correcaminos UAT vs Chivas Guadalajara match will be played at the Marte R Gomez Stadium, in Ciudad Victoria, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 10:00pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2019 Copa MX match: Correcaminos UAT vs Chivas Guadalajara! 

My name is Juan Pablo Rodríguez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

