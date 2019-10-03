Goals and highlights: USWNT 2-0 South Korea, 2019 Victory Tour
The current World Cup champions beat South Korea at Lincoln Field.
60 LIVE
Thank you for following along with us here on VAVEL. I'm Aaron Bellamy signing off.
FINAL SCORE!
USA 2, South Korea 0
The USWNT wins their 16th game in a row as they prep for another game against South Korea on Sunday.
This is USA head coach Jill Ellis' 106 win; a record for the USA.
90+3' Ashlynn Harris saves a shot from long distance.
90+2' South Korea substitution. So Yun out, Park in.
90' We're going to have four minutes of stoppage time.
85' Jess McDonald has a shot from close range, but she hits the keeper in the chest on a tight angle.
83' Carli Lloyd somehow heads the ball over the ball off a bounce from less than five yards out off of a Christen Press free kick.
82' Mallory Pugh draws a foul on the right edge of the attacking penalty area.
81' USA wins a free kick in the attacking half.
79' South Korean substitution. Eun-Hya out, So-Eun in.
77' USA Substitution. Megan Rapinoe out, Jessica McDonald in.
76' USA GOALLLLLLL! Mallory Pugh scores a header off of a Megan Rapinoe corner service.
USA 2 - 0 South Korea
76' South Korean substitution. Chaerim out, Hwayeon in.
76' Mallory Pugh wins a corner kick.
75' South Korean substitution. So Hyun out, Lee So-dam in.
74' Christen Press receives another quick throw in from Rapinoe, but her shot goes right at the keeper.
70' Christen Press receives a through-pass and beats the goalkeeper on the dribble, but she pounds her shot into the goal post. Her follow up shot is blocked off the line by a South Korean defender.
68' Christen Press receives a throw-in from Megan Rapinoe behind the defense, but she hits her shot right at the goalkeeper.
66' USA subtitution. Rose Lavelle out, Andi Sullivan in.
66' South Korean substitution. Young-ju in, Se-Eun out.
60' Davidson gives up a corner.
59' Tierna Davidson hacks at the ankles of a South Korean player and concedes a free-kick.
56' Yellow card awarded to South Korea #10, Ji SO., for a hard tackle from behind against Rose Lavelle.
52' Christen Press makes some magic happen, but Mallory Pugh is offside when the pass comes to her.
48' Carli Lloyd hits the crossbar and the United States once again fails to capitalize on an attacking opportunity.
We had a couple of halftime subs.
Crystal Dunn and Allie Long came off the pitch to make way for Cristen Press and Tierna Davidson.
47' Ji takes a shot off the free kick, but it goes right into the mitts of the keeper.
46' Tierna Davidson gives up a free kick on the edge of her defensive area.
46' The second half whistle sounds and we're back under way!
Halftime! USA gets a goal at the death of the first half to take a 1-0 lead.
45+3' USA GOAL! Allie Long sends the ball into the back of the net after Mallory Pugh wins a free kick just outside of the box!
USA 1 - 0 South Korea
45' South Korea nearly catches Sauerbrunn sleeping with a ball over the top, but she barely recovers.
42' Another USWNT corner kick taken by Rapinoe is cleared away easily.
37' Mallory Pugh nearly sneaks the ball in, but it pings off the crossbar.
36' The United States wins their third corner of the match, but it is cleared away.
31' Sonnett fouls the South Korean attacker, giving a free kick just over midfield.
30' Crystal Dunn is caught offside as she splits two defenders.
29' USA concedes a free kick in the South Korean penalty area.
29' Rapinoe's kick is cleared to the edge of the box, and Crystal Dunn nearly sneaks the ball in to a teammate.
28' USWNT wins a corner to be taken by Megan Rapinoe.
23' South Korea attempts to send a cross into the box, but it is caught by Harris.
17' Becky Sauerbrunn concedes a corner to South Korea, but the kick is cleared away.
14' Julie Ertz hits a shot off the top-right corner of the goal, but she cannot send the rebound into the net.
11' Megan Rapinoe's corner kick sails over the head of everyone and out of bounds on the far touch line.
11' South Korea concedes a corner kick.
10' Crystal Dunn curls a cross in toward the head of Carli Lloyd, but the header goes well over the bar.
8' South Korea gets the first shot on goal of the match, but the 30-yard kick goes right into the hands of Ashlynn Harris.
7' Carli Lloyd is also caught offside as she tries to get in behind three South Korean defenders.
2' Sonnett is caught offside as she tries to cross the ball into the box.
We're underway from Charlotte, NC! The USA turns the ball over just after the kick.
Stay tuned! The game will start in less than 5 minutes.
South Korea: Lineup
Kim; Lim, Lim, Kim, Ha, Lee, Cho, Lee, Kang, Jang, Ji and Moon.
USA: Lineup
Harris; Sonnett, Dahlkemper, Sauerbrunn, Dunn, Lavelle, Ertz, Long, Pugh, Lloyd and Rapinoe.
The lineups will be announced shortly.
Less than 30 minutes for the kick-off. Chicago is loving these girls.
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this USWNT vs South Korea.
How to watch USWNT vs South Korea Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: Fox Sports 1.
If you want to directly stream it: FS-1 App.
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
If you want to directly stream it: FS-1 App.
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
USWNT roster for tonight
Adrianna Franch, Ashlyn Harris, Alyssa Naeher, Abby Dahlkemper, Tierna Davidson, Crystal Dunn, Ali Krieger, Kelley O’Hara, Becky Sauerbrunn, Emily Sonnett, Morgan Brian, Julie Ertz, Lindsey Horan, Rose Lavelle, Allie Long, Samantha Mewis, Andi Sullivan, Tobin Heath, Carli Lloyd, Jessica McDonald, Alex Morgan, Christen Press, Mallory Pugh and Megan Rapinoe.
Kick-off time
The USA vs South Korea match will be played at the Soldier Fiedl, in Chicago. The kick-off is scheduled at 8:00pm ET.
Previously, the reigning World Cup champions faced Portugal in a double header tie.
USWNT is celebrating its World Cup clinch with a five-game tour on American soil. Tonight’s game will be the fourth match of the victory tour. USA will close out its victory tour with a rematch against South Korea on Sunday.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2019 World Cup Victory Tour match: USA vs South Korea!
My name is Alan Nunez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.