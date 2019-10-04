Monarcas Morelia vs Necaxa: Live Stream Liga MX Online and How to Watch (0-0)
Follow along for Monarcas Morelia vs Necaxa live stream online, TV channel, lineups preview and score updates of the 2019 Apertura Liga MX. Kick-off time: 10:00 pm ET.
Latest games
Of the last five games, Monarcas leads the series with three wins in exchange for a draw and a defeat.
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: TUDN.
If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services.
Key player: Necaxa
Maxi Salas has become the referent of the attack, contributing not only with the offensive generation, but with already six goals.
Key player Monarcas Morelia
The performances of Sebastian Sosa have provoked a good run. Monarcas fans hope to continue maintaining the good level to help his team achieve the victory tonight.
Last lineup of Necaxa
González; Noya, Chávez, Alvarado, Calderón; Meza, Baeza, Angulo, Gallegos; Delgado, Quiroga.
Last lineup of Monarcas
Sosa; Velarde, Vegas, Achillier; Ramírez, Osuna, Rocha, Mendoza, Lezcano; Sansores, Aristeguieta.
The central referee for Monarcas Morelia vs Necaxa will be Cesar Arturo Ramos Palazuelos; Miguel Angel Hernandez Paredes, first assistant; Miguel Angel Chua Ortiz, second assistant; Oscar Macias Romo, fourth assistant.
Necaxa: the leadership
With a combination of results, Necaxa will seek to take the tip of the League. It emphasizes that they have had good performances in quality of visitor.
Morelia: return to Liguilla zone
After having their bye week, Monarcas' objective is to win the three points to settle into the eight best of the championship.
Morelia and Rayos will kickoff the Week 13 of the Mexican Apertura. Both teams have surprised by the results and good football they have shown so far.
The Monarcas Morelia vs Necaxa match will be played at the stadium Morelos, in Morelia, México. The kick-off is scheduled at 10:00 pm ET.
