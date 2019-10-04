Leon vs Veracruz: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Liga MX 2019 (0-0)
Follow along for Leon vs Veracruz live stream online, TV channel, lineups preview and score updatesof the 2019 Liga MX. Kick - off time: 18pm ET.
How to watch Leon vs Veracruz Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your option is: TUDN.
If you want to directly stream it: TUDN.
Veracruz: Last lineup
S. Jurado; L. Kontogiannis, C. Salcido, L. López, L. Lozoya; S. Rodríguez, G. Íñiguez, A. González; A. Reyna, D. Chávez, D. Villalva.
Leon: Last lineup
W. Yarbrough; F. Navarro, M. Herrera Equihua, R. González, Y. Moreno; I. Rodríguez, L. Montes, J. Díaz, I. Sosa; J.J. Macías, L. Ramos.
Veracruz: Team News
One of the many reinforcements that arrived in Veracruz for this semester was the return of Gabriel Peñalba. The Argentinian midfielder has yet to make his debut, and must be physically fit to help his squad.
Leon: Team News
Costa Rican Joel Campbell left his muscle injury behind and could be ready to return to the activity with 'La Fiera'. The midfielder will be a new alternative for the unemployed Ambriz and continue to exploit the offensive potential of Leon.
Veracruz, end the negative streak
Since Enrique López Zarza arrived at the Veracruz technical directorate, an improvement has been generated in the team. But the triumph still does not reach the Red Sharks, which is what is urgently needed. Before León the challenge is difficult, but they will have to know how to deal with them to at least rescue a point.
León, return to the path of triumph
The double day played a lopsided Leon and could only accumulate four of nine disputed units. There was not so much problem in terms of positions in the table, because they remain close to the overall lead. But it is obligation for the directed by Ignacio Ambriz, to return to the way of the triumph against Veracruz.
Kick - off time: 18pm ET
The Leon vs Veracruz match will be played at Leon Stadium, in Leon, Mexico. The kick - off is scheduled at 18:00pm ET.
