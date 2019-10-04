on VAVEL
Kick-Off Time: 10:06pm ET
Chivas Guadalajara vs Pumas: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Liga MX 2019 (0-0)
Chivas Guadalajara vs Pumas: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Liga MX 2019 (0-0)

Follow along for Chivas Guadalajara vs Pumas UNAM live stream online, TV channel, lineups preview and score updates of the 2019 Liga MX. Kick-off time: 10:06pm ET.

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Chivas Guadalajara vs Pumas UNAM match.
How to watch Chivas Gudalajara vs Pumas UNAM Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are TUDN USA

If you want to directly stream it TUDN App

If you want to follow it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

Pumas' most recent starting XI
Saldívar; Mozo, Quintana, Freire, Angulo; Iniestra, Malcorra, Vigón; Barrera, Itube, González.
Chivas' last line-up!
Rodríguez; Van Rankin, Alanís, Briseño, Ponce, Sepúlveda; Molina, Brizuela, Cervantes; Vega, Pulido.
Can Pumas make it five undefeated games?
The blue-and-gold squad has been in great form during the last month with no defeats since August 29th at Estadio BBVA.

In their most recent game, Pumas showed their home-ground strength and defeated a strong Santos side by scoring twice on the last twenty minutes.

Oswaldo Alanís will be accompanied by Mier and Sepúlveda
Due to Antonio Briseño's suspension after being sent off for a terrible tackle on Gio Dos Santos, the central defender spot is expected to be filled in by Hiram Mier.

Alanís will be joined by the former Querétaro player and the youngster Sepúlveda in order to try to keep a clean sheet and start the comeback.

 

Pumas to stay unbeaten against the other big teams
Under Michel, Pumas have held their own against other important teams.
They managed to get 1-1 draws against America and Cruz Azul although those rivals have significantly more expensive rosters.

Against Chivas, they hope to score a win that can cement them in the play-off spots.

A second chance for Tena
Luis Fernando Tena's first two league matches leading Chivas are very high-profile.

Although his team did not do well in 'El Clásico Nacional', the game against Pumas is a chance for redemption before their home crowd.
Kick-off time
The Chivas Gudalajara vs Pumas UNAM match will be played at the Estadio Akro, in Zapopan, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 10:06 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2019 Liga MX  match: Chivas Guadalajara vs Pumas UNAM! 

My name is Juan Pablo Rodríguez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

