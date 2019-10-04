Chivas Guadalajara vs Pumas: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Liga MX 2019 (0-0)
Follow along for Chivas Guadalajara vs Pumas UNAM live stream online, TV channel, lineups preview and score updates of the 2019 Liga MX. Kick-off time: 10:06pm ET.
In their most recent game, Pumas showed their home-ground strength and defeated a strong Santos side by scoring twice on the last twenty minutes.
Alanís will be joined by the former Querétaro player and the youngster Sepúlveda in order to try to keep a clean sheet and start the comeback.
They managed to get 1-1 draws against America and Cruz Azul although those rivals have significantly more expensive rosters.
Against Chivas, they hope to score a win that can cement them in the play-off spots.
Although his team did not do well in 'El Clásico Nacional', the game against Pumas is a chance for redemption before their home crowd.
