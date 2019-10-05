Xolos Tijuana vs Atlas: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Liga MX 2019 (0-0)
Follow along for Xolos Tijuana vs Atlas live stream online, TV channel, lineups preview and score updates of the 2019 Liga MX. Kick-off time: 10:06 pm ET.
60 LIVE
Tune in here
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Xolos Tijuana vs Atlas match.
Latest games
Atlas have not beaten him as a visitor for four years, since then they have suffered three defeats by two draws each time the 'Caliente' visits them.
How to watch Xolos Tijuana vs Atlas Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: Fox Deportes.
If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and Fox Deportes app.
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!
Key player Atlas
The key player in midfield is Paraguayan Osvaldo Martinez, who recovers and supplies the strikers with balls, as well as having a good shot from midfield.
Key player Tijuana
The most regular player in the pack has been Ariel Nahuelpan, able to score a double in less than 10 minutes as he did against San Luis.
Last lineup of Atlas
Vargas; Govea, Nervo, Santamaría, Angulo; Reyes, Zaldívar, Cuero, Martínez, Torres; Barceló.
Last lineup of Tijuana
Lajud; Lainez; Velázquez, Braghieri, Silva, Loroña; Miranda, Balanta, Rivero; Nahuelpán, Bolaños.
The Arbitration Quartet
The central referee for this Xolos Tijuana vs Atlas will be Diego Montaño Robles; Pablo Israel Hernández Luna, first row; Eduardo Acosta Orea, second row; Mario Humberto Vargas Mata, fourth assistant.
Atlas: authority blow
Very irregular has been the red-and-black team both at home and away, so they will seek triumph to settle into the top eight.
Xolos: undefeated in the kennel
Xolos has linked two consecutive victories and is one of the best local tournament not to lose after five games
Kick-off time
The Xolos Tijuana vs Atlas match will be played at the stadium Caliente, in Tijuana, México. The kick-off is scheduled at 10:06 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2019 Liga MX match: Xolos Tijuana vs Atlas!
My name is Adrián Hernández and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.