Cruz Azul vs Club América: Live Stream Online TV Udpates and How to Watch Liga MX 2019 (0-0)
Follow along for Cruz Azul vs Club América live stream online, TV channel, lineups preview and score updates of the 2019 Liga MX. Kick-off time: 8:00pm ET.
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Cruz Azul vs Club América match.
How to watch Cruz Azul vs Club América Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: TUDN.
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
If you want to directly stream it: TUDN App.
Club América: Last Lineup
Ochoa; Aguilar, Aguilera, Valdez, Sánchez; Rodríguez, Córdova; Ibarra, Dos Santos, Martínez y Viñas.
Cruz Azul: Last Lineup
Corona; Domínguez, Aguilar, Lichnovsky, Aldrete; Baca, Yotún; Hernández, Pineda, Rodríguez y Caraglio.
Club América: Team News
America won the 200th edition of the National Classic by beating Guadalajara's Chivas 4-1.
Cruz Azul: Team News
On the last match, Cruz Azul's team lost 2-0 in their visit to Pachuca.
Flight to the top
Miguel Herrera's team are third in the standings with 21 points, the product of 5 wins, 6 draws and only one defeat; the Águilas are looking for leadership.
Last call for 'La Máquina'
Robert Dante Siboldi's team are in 14th place in Apertura 2019 with 13 points, accumulating 2 wins, 7 draws and 3 defeats; this day is crucial to decide their future.
Tonight will be another edition of the Clasico Joven in Mexico City, where Cruz Azul will seek to keep league hopes alive, while America seeks the summit in the championship.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2019 Liga MX match: Cruz Azul vs Club América!
My name is Carlos Avilés and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.