Querétaro vs Rayados Monterrey: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Liga MX 2019 (0-0)
Follow along for Querétaro vs Rayados Monterrey live stream online, TV channel, lineups preview and score updates of the 2019 Liga MX. Kick-off time: 9:00pm ET.
60 LIVE
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Querétaro vs Rayados Monterrey match.
How to watch Querétaro vs Rayados Monterrey Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: TUDN.
If you want to directly stream it: TUDN App.
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
Rayados Monterrey: Last Lineup
Barovero; Layún, Medina, Sánchez, Gallardo; Ortíz, González, Meza; Pabón, Funes Mori y Hurtado.
Querétaro: Last Lineup
Alcalá; Corral, Pereira, Pérez, López; Aboagye, Sierra, Ruíz; Escoboza, Loba y Castillo.
Rayados Monterrey: Team News
The Rayados gave the news in the week when they announced the firing of Diego Alonso. The Uruguayan coach left the bench after falling in the Clasico Regio.
Queréro: Team News
Things are no longer going as they did at the beginning of this Apertura 2019 for Querétaro. The last day they lost 2-0 against Atlas.
Rayados in agony
On the other hand, the Monterrey Rayados team are 12th in the ranking with 16 points, accumulating 5 victories, a tie and 6 defeats; if they don't win tonight they would be out of the fight.
Gallos seeks constancy
The team directed by Víctor Manuel Vucetich started the day in the sixth position, accumulating 5 victories, 3 draws and 3 defeats for a total of 18 points; a victory would mean approaching the playoffs.
Tonight we will have an interesting match between two teams hungry for league. The Gallos Blancos will be looking to get closer to qualification while the Rayados want to get into the fight for a ticket.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2019 Liga MX match: Queretaro vs Rayados Monterrey!
My name is Carlos Avilés and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.