FC Juarez vs Atlético San Luis: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Liga MX 2019 (0-0)
Follow along for FC Juarez vs Atlético San Luis live stream online, TV channel, lineups preview and score updates of the 2019 Liga MX. Kick-off time: 7pm ET.
As soon as they are ready we will share the initial Juarez vs. San Luis line-ups, as well as the latest information from the Benito Juarez Olympic Stadium. Don't miss the minute-by-minute live online match from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch FC Juarez vs Atlético de San Luis online and live
The match will be broadcast on television on the TUDN channel.
FC Juarez vs. San Luis can be tuned from the live streams of the TUDN App. If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Watch out for this San Luis player
Nicolás Ibáñez has scored five times in this tournament, scoring in the last four games of San Luis, so he will want to help add to his team by continuing that scoring streak.
Watch out for this Juarez player
Darío Lezcano is the maximum scorer of the team of the border, adds 4 annotations in which it goes of the Mexican Championship, although it does not mark from the date 10 it is a player of danger for the rival defenses.
Last lineup of San Luis
Rodríguez; Catalán, Bilbao, Laso, Reyes; Portales, Castro, Mayada; Benítez, Berterame and Ibáñez.
Last lineup of Juarez
Vázquez; Jiménez, Lacerda, Velazquez, Acosta; Fernández, Intriago, Esquivel; Santos, Lezcano and Rolan
Last call
Both teams present themselves for the match outside the group zone, they need urgent victory to get close to the top eight places.
Needed of points
Atletico San Luis are going through their worst run in the championship, arriving at this match with three defeats in a row.
To keep up the good streak
Despite being at the bottom of the table, the border team leagues three games without losing in the championship (1 win, 2 draws)
Sunday match from the border of the country, both with need of points what guarantees to be a good encounter
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the match FC Juarez vs Atlético San Luis, corresponding to Day 13 of the Opening 2019 Liga MX. The match will take place in the Benito Juarez Olympic Stadium at 18:00 hours.