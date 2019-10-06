2019 MLS Decision Day Live Stream Online, TV Updates, and How To Watch
Follow along for 2019 MLS Decision Day presented by AT&T live stream online, TV Channel, lineups, previews and score updates.
Vancouver Whitecaps vs Real Salt Lake
Finally, we cap off game previews with Vancouver Whitecaps hosting Real Salt Lake. RSL is looking to clinch a playoff berth, while the Caps’ are just there to have fun. Salt Lake won the previous meeting 1-0 back on March 9 of this year.
Seattle Sounders vs Minnesota United FC
It’s going to be an emotional day for Ozzie Alonso as the Minnesota United captain makes a return to his former club. Both of these teams are fighting for second place in the Western Conference, and with both clubs having 53 points each, the stakes in this game are high and expectations are raised.
Portland Timbers vs San Jose Earthquakes
When the Portland Timbers and San Jose Earthquakes kick off, one of these two teams will secure a playoff berth. Currently, the Timbers sit in sixth place, with 46 points. Anything can happen, and San Jose is looking to get the season sweep of the Timbers, after defeating them 3-0 earlier in the year.
Los Angeles Football Club vs Colorado Rapids
The 2019 MLS Supporter’s Shield winners Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) will host the Colorado Rapids. This game has been circled on LAFC fans calendars since their 1-0 loss to the Rapids back in June. LAFC is also looking to set a new record with most points in a season. Last year, the Red Bulls set the record with 71. With a win, LAFC can break that record.
Houston Dynamo vs LA Galaxy
The 11-18-4 Houston Dynamo are looking for revenge against the LA Galaxy. Zlatan and company defeated Houston 2-1 earlier in the year, and with a 2-1 loss to Real Salt Lake still settling in, this should give momentum for Houston to win or draw. The Galaxy are also coming into this match after losing 4-3 at home to the Vancouver Whitecaps. The G’s currently sit in fourth place and have secured a playoff berth.
FC Dallas vs Sporting Kansas City
FC Dallas faces off against Sporting KC in the final matchup of the season. Dallas is looking to be one of four teams that secure one of the final two playoff spots. They currently sit in seventh place, and come into this match with a huge loss under their belt to the Colorado Rapids. For SKC, they have been eliminated from playoff contention, but are looking to spoil the hopeful FC Dallas club.
Match Previews - Western Conference
Now, let’s take a look at the Western Conference where all but two spots are clinched.
Toronto FC vs Columbus Crew SC
The second leg of the Trillium Cup comes into play. Columbus versus Toronto. The Reds are coming into this matchup hoping to move up into fourth place and earn a home playoff game with a win over rivals Columbus Crew SC. As for the Black & Gold, the Crew defeated the Philadelphia Union by a 2-0 scoreline and missed out on the playoffs. A rebuilding year that went somewhat good, they now turn their focus to next year.
Philadelphia Union vs New York City FC
The red hot Philadelphia Union are ending their season with a matchup against NYCFC. They are also in contention for locking up the second seed in the conference, whereas NYCFC are already guaranteed a first round bye. NYCFC defeated the Union 4-2 in their first meeting earlier in the year.
Orlando City vs Chicago Fire
Both Orlando City and Chicago Fire have been eliminated from playoff contention. Both teams are looking to end their season on a high note when they meet for one final time at Exploria Stadium. The last time these two teams met, both clubs played to a 1-1 draw in what would be Orlando’s last visit to Bridgeview.
Montreal Impact vs New York Red Bull
The Montreal Impact host RBNY. As mentioned before, the Impact drew against Atlanta 1-1, and the Red Bulls drew 0-0 against D.C. United. Montreal have missed out on this years playoffs, heading into this matchup with a 11-17-5 record. As for the Red Bulls, they currently sit in fifth place with a 14-13-6 record. The first meeting saw the Impact defeat the Red Bulls 2-1.
D.C. United vs FC Cincinnati
D.C. United host 2019 Wooden Spoon winners FC Cincinnati. United are hoping that with a win, they can seal a home game in the playoffs. Sitting at 13-10-10, the Black and Red are hopeful that the mission can be accomplished, after playing to a 0-0 draw against rivals New York Red Bulls. As for FCC, well they’re just lucky to be in the league.
Atlanta United vs New England Revolution
Atlanta United will play host to the New England Revolution. The Five Stripes are coming into this matchup after earning a 1-1 draw against the Montreal Impact. Atlanta United are currently 17-12-4 and looking to lock down second place in the East. As for the Revolution, this is their first playoff berth since 2015 after defeating NYCFC 2-0 at home last Sunday. In the previous meeting, Atlanta won 2-0.
Match Previews - Eastern Conference
Let’s take a look at the games being played in the Eastern Conference. The seven teams have been identified, now all that’s left to worry about is seeding. What we know already is that New York City FC have locked down first place, giving them a first round bye.
The date for the playoffs has also been pushed back. Instead of starting in late October, or the beginning of November, this year the playoffs will start on October 19 and culminate with MLS Cup Final on November 10.
Teams that do not receive a first round bye have one night to make a statement. In this do-or-die scenario, it’s more common to see the more experienced teams advance. But there have been some surprises, and this can only mean that we are in for more.
So why does the new format matter?
The league upped the teams from 12, to 14, meaning the top seven from each conference will clinch a spot in the playoffs. The top seed from the West and East will receive a first round bye, as opposed from the top two like last year. All games will be single-elimination, with the higher seed hosting. This sees the two-legged series gone forever. Will we see it return, who knows?
New playoff format
The playoff format has switched up on us. Here is a breakdown of how the playoffs will work.
