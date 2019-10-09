Chivas Guadalajara vs Monarcas Morelia: Live Stream Online and How to Watch USA Friendly Game 2019 (0-0)
Follow along for Chivas vs Monarcas Morelia live stream online, TV channel, lineups preview and score updates of the 2019 Sacramento, USA Friendly Match. Kick-off time: 10:30 pm ET.
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Chivas vs Monarcas Morelia match.
Latest games
On September 20 these teams faced each other in the MX League with Monarcas 1-0 victory.
How to watch Chivas vs Monarcas Morelia Live TV and Stream
The match will not be broadcast on television
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!
Key player Monarcas
An explosive player in recent matches has been the famous 'Shaggy' for his imbalance on the flanks.
Key player Chivas
The 'Brush' will have activity to show itself and demonstrate to Tena that it is to be the holder.
Absent players Monarcas
Sebastian Vegas, Edison Flores and Fernando Aristeguieta will be present when called by their respective teams.
Absent players Chivas
Raúl Gudiño, Alexis Vega, Fernando Beltrán, Alan Cervantes and Alejandro Mayorga will not be called by the Tricolor.
Last lineup of Monarcas
Sosa; Martínez, Trejo, Vegas, Velarde; Del Ángel, Rocha, Mendoza, Lezcano; Aristeguieta, Flores.
Last lineup of Chivas
Rodríguez, Sánchez, Mier, Alanís, Mayorga; Villalpando, Molina, Ponce; Brizuela, Pulido, Vega.
Monarcas: regaining confidence
Two consecutive 3-2 defeats have hit rock bottom in Morelia, so the friendly will help them regain confidence.
Chivas: Meet the group
Luis Fernando Tena will be able to contemplate players he had not been able to see to consider them for the final stretch of the season.
Kick-off time
The Chivas vs Monarcas Morelia match will be played at the stadium Raley Field, in California, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 10:30 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2019 Liga MX match: Chivas vs Monarcas Morelia!
My name is Adrián Hernández and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.