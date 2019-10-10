on VAVEL
1-0, Mckinnie, 1'. 2-0, Mckinnie 4'. 3-0, Morris, 8'. 4-0, Mckinnie, 14'. 5-0, (OG) Ramos , 36'. 6-0, Sargent, 40'.
USMNT vs Cuba: LIVE Stream Online and Updates (6-0)
Photo: VAVEL

USMNT vs Cuba: LIVE Stream Online and Updates (6-0)

Follow along for USA vs Cuba live stream online, TV channel, lineups preview and score updates of the 2019 CONCACAF Nations League. Kick-off time: 7pm ET.

edu_chipo99
Eduardo Villalpando

45'
First half comes to an end.
39'
Sargent gives the USMNT a 6 goal lead.
6-0
IT IS 6 NOW!
Crazy skill
Absolute joke of an assist by Mckinnie.
The goal will be ruled out as an own-goal by D. Ramos from Cuba.
The USMNT makes it five after an unreal assist by Wes Mckinnie. 
36'
GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOAL
4 goals inside 15 minutes
Walk in the park for the USMNT. 
Mckinnie AGAIN
Wes Mckinnie scores a hat-trick in only 13 minutes of play. USA leads Cuba 4-0.
Jordan Morris scores the third goal of the game for the USMNT!
8'
GOAAAAAAAAAAL
Mckinnie already has two goals in the first 5 minutes of the game.
4'
GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOAL
Straight away from the kickoff Wes Mckinnie gives United States the lead against Cuba.
1'
GOOOOOOOOOOOOOAL 
1'
Game is underway!
Both squads jump into the pitch
We are just minutes away from the start of the match!
USMNT fans are eager to see a substantial improvement from Berhalter's team last performances.
Cuba: Lineup
Johnston; Rizo, Morejon, Espino, Ramos, Abreu, Hernández, Rodríguez, Paradela, Reyes and Cruz.
Virginia Soccer Association U9 kids will scort both national teams onto the field tonight. Their excitement is real.
USMNT: Lineup
Guzan; Miazga, Lovits, McKennie, Pulisic, Morris, Ream, Yueill, Roldan, Sargent and Cannon.
Lineups will be confirmed shortly.
Captain Pulisic
The USMNT will be captained by Pulisic for the third time tonight. The las time Chelsea's player wore the captainband was in the Gold Cup QF vs Curacao.
USMNT is in the house. The American national team arrived to the AUDI Field about half an hour ago.
No Altidore
Forward Jozy Altidore and defender Walker Zimmerman dropped out from the squad after being injured last Sunday while playing for their MLS clubs.
The AUDI Field pitch looks in perfect conditions for tonight's game.
USMNT vs Cuba: Roster
GOALKEEPERS (3): Brad Guzan (Atlanta United FC), Sean Johnson (New York City FC) and Zack Steffen (Fortuna Düsseldorf).

DEFENDERS (8): Reggie Cannon (FC Dallas), Nick Lima (San Jose Earthquakes), Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls), Daniel Lovitz (Montreal Impact), Matt Miazga (Reading/ENG), Tim Ream (Fulham/ENG), Miles Robinson (Atlanta United FC) and DeAndre Yedlin (Newcastle United/ENG).

MIDFIELDERS (8): Brenden Aaronson (Philadelphia Union), Michael Bradley (Toronto FC), Sebastian Lletget (LA Galaxy), Weston McKennie (Schalke/GER), Christian Pulisic (Chelsea/EN), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders), Wil Trapp (Columbus Crew SC) and Jackson Yueill (San Jose Earthquakes).

FORWARDS (6): Paul Arriola (D.C. United), Corey Baird (Real Salt Lake), Tyler Boyd (Beşiktaş/TUR), Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders), Josh Sargent (Werder Bremen/GER) and Gyasi Zardes (Columbus Crew SC).

The USMNT will begin its Nation Leagues campagin at 7pm ET. Coach Berhalted called up the following players for this FIFA date.
Our live coverage begins!
We are less than one hour and a half away from the kickoff for this USA vs Cuba game!
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this USMNT vs Cuba. 
Streaming
National TV: FS1, UNIMÁS, TUDN. 

Internet: VAVEL. 

Last meeting
The last time these two teams played in an official match was back in the 2015 Gold Cup. The USMNT managed to get the win by 6-0.
Community first
Before Cuba traveled to Washington, the national team did an activity with the community from Dominican Republic. 
Cuba's chaos
The caribbeans have lost their last 5 games. 

L (0-1) – Canada – CONCACAF Nations League Group A

L (0-6) – Canada – CONCACAF Nations League Group A

L (0-7) – Canada – Gold Cup Group A

L (0-3) – Martinique – Gold Cup Group A

L (0-7) – Mexico – Gold Cup Group A

USA lead Cuba in all-time H2H match-ups. The Americans have won 10 games out of the 12 they have played. 
Gregg Berhlarter's squad is already working hard ahead of Friday's game.
Crisis?
The USMNT has lost two out of their last three matches. Including back-to-back losses to Mexico in American territory.
Injury for the US
Joey Altidore won't be playing against Cuba due an injury.
Arena
The game will be played at the Audi Field in Washington, D.C. Kickoff time is 7pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2019 CONCACAF Nations League: USMNT vs Cuba.
Welcome!
My name is Eduardo Villalpando and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
