USMNT vs Cuba: LIVE Stream Online and Updates (6-0)
Follow along for USA vs Cuba live stream online, TV channel, lineups preview and score updates of the 2019 CONCACAF Nations League. Kick-off time: 7pm ET.
¡Gooool de Estados Unidos!— TUDN USA (@TUDNUSA) October 11, 2019
Sargent hace el sexto ante una defensa muy permisiva de Cuba. 😱
🇺🇸 6-0 🇨🇺#EstadosUnidos | #Cuba | #NationsLeague
🔴 EN VIVO 👉 https://t.co/7zNCFmyPwa pic.twitter.com/yw5s3nEhuu
36' - Okay, we have to take that last tweet back.— U.S. Soccer MNT (@USMNT) October 11, 2019
GOAL, #USMNT!
A 🇨🇺 own goal has us at 5-0 now.
Let’s go boys! 🇺🇸⚽️💪— U.S. Soccer MNT (@USMNT) October 11, 2019
Tune in to @fs1, @unimas and @TUDNUSA to see #USAvCUB in the @CNationsLeague! pic.twitter.com/YgshDZ4pAE
The #USMNT has arrived @audifield for tonight’s @CNationsLeague match vs. 🇨🇺!— U.S. Soccer MNT (@USMNT) October 11, 2019
Watch at 7pm ET on @fs1, @unimas and @TUDNUSA. pic.twitter.com/uYbaY2zRj6
DEFENDERS (8): Reggie Cannon (FC Dallas), Nick Lima (San Jose Earthquakes), Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls), Daniel Lovitz (Montreal Impact), Matt Miazga (Reading/ENG), Tim Ream (Fulham/ENG), Miles Robinson (Atlanta United FC) and DeAndre Yedlin (Newcastle United/ENG).
MIDFIELDERS (8): Brenden Aaronson (Philadelphia Union), Michael Bradley (Toronto FC), Sebastian Lletget (LA Galaxy), Weston McKennie (Schalke/GER), Christian Pulisic (Chelsea/EN), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders), Wil Trapp (Columbus Crew SC) and Jackson Yueill (San Jose Earthquakes).
FORWARDS (6): Paul Arriola (D.C. United), Corey Baird (Real Salt Lake), Tyler Boyd (Beşiktaş/TUR), Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders), Josh Sargent (Werder Bremen/GER) and Gyasi Zardes (Columbus Crew SC).
La selección nacional de fútbol haciendo un trabajo social con el Colegio Asthon en R.Dominicana pic.twitter.com/DrpdpvWlwH— ComFutbolCuba (@futbol_cuba) October 8, 2019
L (0-1) – Canada – CONCACAF Nations League Group A
L (0-6) – Canada – CONCACAF Nations League Group A
L (0-7) – Canada – Gold Cup Group A
L (0-3) – Martinique – Gold Cup Group A
L (0-7) – Mexico – Gold Cup Group A
In a series that dates back to 1947, the 🇺🇸 holds a 10-1-1 record all-time against 🇨🇺.— U.S. Soccer MNT (@USMNT) October 9, 2019
More on the #USMNT's history with 𝘓𝘰𝘴 𝘓𝘦𝘰𝘯𝘦𝘴 𝘥𝘦𝘭 𝘊𝘢𝘳𝘪𝘣𝘦.
Day 2 in the books!— U.S. Soccer MNT (@USMNT) October 8, 2019
Check out some more photos from #USMNT training. pic.twitter.com/9UV0YuVo2o
📰 | Due to injury, forward Jozy Altidore has been forced to withdraw from the #USMNT roster for this month's @CNationsLeague matches vs. 🇨🇺 and 🇨🇦. The roster now stands at 25 players.— U.S. Soccer MNT (@USMNT) October 8, 2019