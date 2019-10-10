on VAVEL
on the Web
Images
VAVEL logo
20 People Online
WHAT DO YOU THINK ABOUT THIS? Raise your voice.
VAVEL logo
Kang Daniel
Hello for ya
19:20
VAVEL logo
Hello for ya
19:20
VAVEL logo
Kang Daniel
Hello for ya
19:20
USMNT vs Cuba : Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch CONCACAF Nations League 2019 (0-0)
Photo: VAVEL

USMNT vs Cuba : Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch CONCACAF Nations League 2019 (0-0)

Follow along for USA vs Cuba live stream online, TV channel, lineups preview and score updates of the 2019 CONCACAF Nations League. Kick-off time: 7pm ET.

edu_chipo99
Eduardo Villalpando

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE live icon gif
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this USMNT vs Cuba. 
Streaming
National TV: FS1, UNIMÁS, TUDN. 

Internet: VAVEL. 

Last meeting
The last time these two teams played in an official match was back in the 2015 Gold Cup. The USMNT managed to get the win by 6-0.
Community first
Before Cuba traveled to Washington, the national team did an activity with the community from Dominican Republic. 
Cuba's chaos
The caribbeans have lost their last 5 games. 

L (0-1) – Canada – CONCACAF Nations League Group A

L (0-6) – Canada – CONCACAF Nations League Group A

L (0-7) – Canada – Gold Cup Group A

L (0-3) – Martinique – Gold Cup Group A

L (0-7) – Mexico – Gold Cup Group A

USA lead Cuba in all-time H2H match-ups. The Americans have won 10 games out of the 12 they have played. 
Gregg Berhlarter's squad is already working hard ahead of Friday's game.
Crisis?
The USMNT has lost two out of their last three matches. Including back-to-back losses to Mexico in American territory.
Injury for the US
Joey Altidore won't be playing against Cuba due an injury.
Arena
The game will be played at the Audi Field in Washington, D.C. Kickoff time is 7pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2019 CONCACAF Nations League: USMNT vs Cuba.
Welcome!
My name is Eduardo Villalpando and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo
CHAT