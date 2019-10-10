México vs Bermuda: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Concacaf Nations League 2019 (0-0)
Follow along for México vs Bermuda live stream online, TV channel, lineups preview and score updates of the 2019 Concacaf Nations League. Kick-off time: 09:00 pm ET.
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this México vs Bermuda match.
Latest games
It will be the first time the two teams will face each other in history.
How to watch México vs Bermuda Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: TUDN.
If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services.
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!
Key player México
Hirving Lozano will be the man of experience in the attack, able to generate damage by the wings or appear behind the nine to make the difference in the match.
Key player Bermudas
Nahki Wells is the star of the team, playing in England for Queens Park Rangers and in the last game he scored a double to defeat Panama.
Mexico's likely line-up
Cota; Calderón, Araujo, Salcedo, Sánchez; Córdova, Herrera, Rodríguez, Lozano; Macías, Antuna.
Last lineup of Bermuda
Eve; Harvey, Bathers, Leverock, Brangman; Lee, Lewis, Ming, Lambe, Donawa; Wells.
Mexico: no overconfidence
Although Mexico is very superior on paper, then this type of games end up being complicated by overconfidence.
Bermuda: Ringing the bell of the year
Bermuda, in the Fifa ranking is the number 181, so it looks complicated to get a good result against the 'Tri', but managed to give the surprise in the last game after beating Panama.
A Mexico folded of young people with some experienced will face this tournament with the goal of winning it.
Kick-off time
The México vs Bermuda match will be played at the Bermuda National Stadium, in Bermudas, Bermudas. The kick-off is scheduled at 09:00 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2019 Concacaf Nations League match: México vsBermuda!
My name is Adrián Hernández and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.