Mexico vs Argentina: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch U-22 Friendly Match 2019 (0-0)
Follow along for Mexico U-22 vs Argentina U-22 live stream online. TV channel, lineups preview and score updates of the 2019 Friendly Match. Kick-off time: 8pm ET.
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this U-22 Mexico vs U-22 Argentina match.
How to watch Mexico U-22 vs Argentina U-22 Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: TUDN.
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
If you want to directly stream it: TUDN App.
Argentina's last lineup |
Centurión; Herrera, Pérez, Senesi, Bravo; Valenzuela, Vera, Colombatto, Vargas; Álvarez and Carranza.
Mexico's last lineup |
Gudiño; Mozo, Govea, Angulo, Calderón; Aguirre, Rodríguez, Códrova; Yrizar, Angulo and Macías.
In search of consistency
The Albiceleste will have its last two events before the CONMEBOL Pre-Olympic, where they look like the favorites to win it.
In search of a place
This will be the litmus test for several of these Mexican players, because they will try to win a place in the final squad for the Pre-Olympic.
Jaime Lozano's team will be looking to start taking rhythm to face the CONCACAF Pre-Olympic. This team is full of very talented young players and they have the obligation to qualify for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's LIVE coverage of the Mexico vs Argentina Friendly Match 2019! My name is Carlos Avilés and I'll be your host for this event. We will provide you with stream, updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.