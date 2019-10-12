Chivas Guadalajara vs León: Live Stream Online TV and How to Watch USA Friendly Match (0-0)
Follow along for Chivas Guadalajara vs Leon live stream online, TV channel, lineups preview and score updates of the 2019 Friendly match in California. Kick-off time: 8pm ET.
Jesús Godínez is also not elegible to particpate as he left to join the U-22 Mexican National Team.
Yairo Moreno, William Tesillo, Joel Campbell, Jean Meneses y Ángel Mena are all with their respective national teams.
Luís Montes won't have any activity due to an injury suffered at the start of the week.
Alexis Vega, Fernando Beltrán, Alan Cervantes and Alejandro Mayorga are also unavailable as they were called up by Jaime Lozano for the U-22 National Team.
Javier 'Chofis' López stayed in Guadalajara to work with the U-20 squad.
At Carso, it was no exception and the players took their time to sign some autographs and take some pictures.
The 1-1 draws against Atlas and Veracruz, along with the defeat by 2-1 at Puebla have emerald fans with a bitter taste.
Tonight's game is a good chance to show an improvement just before the final stretch of the Liga MX tournament.
Under Luis Fernando Tena, they've only been able to defeat Correcaminos fo Copa MX. Their remaining games have been defeats against America and Monarcas plus a draw versus Pumas UNAM.
