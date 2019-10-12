on VAVEL
on the Web
Images
VAVEL logo
20 People Online
WHAT DO YOU THINK ABOUT THIS? Raise your voice.
VAVEL logo
Kang Daniel
Hello for ya
19:20
VAVEL logo
Hello for ya
19:20
VAVEL logo
Kang Daniel
Hello for ya
19:20
Kickoff: 8pm ET.
Chivas Guadalajara vs León: Live Stream Online TV and How to Watch USA Friendly Match (0-0)
Image: VAVEL

Chivas Guadalajara vs León: Live Stream Online TV and How to Watch USA Friendly Match (0-0)

Follow along for Chivas Guadalajara vs  Leon live stream online, TV channel, lineups preview and score updates of the 2019 Friendly match in California. Kick-off time: 8pm ET.

alannunez
Alan Núñez

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE live icon gif
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Chivas Guadalajara vs Leon match.
How to watch Chivas vs Leon Friendly: Live TV and Stream
There's no TV option for this game at Carson.

If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

Most recent match outside Mexico
The last time both teams squared off in American soil was on November 18th of last year when Leon was victorious by 3-0 at Texas' Cotton Bowl.
As noted before, Leon's starting line-up today will see many youngsters have their chance to show off to Nacho Ambriz.

Chivas' lineup for the previous friendly against Morelia
Rodríguez; Van Rankin, Sepúlveda, Briseño, Zendejas; Torres, Pérez, Sandoval, Huerta; Madrigal, Peralta. Who will repeat?
Unavailable players for Leon
Ignacio Ambriz's squad will be missing Rodolfo Cota, Iván Rodríguez y José Juan Macías as they're with Tata's Martino TRI.

Jesús Godínez is also not elegible to particpate as he left to join the U-22 Mexican National Team.

Yairo Moreno, William Tesillo, Joel Campbell, Jean Meneses y Ángel Mena are all with their respective national teams.

Luís Montes won't have any activity due to an injury suffered at the start of the week.

Unavailable men for Chivas
Luis Fernando won't count with Raúl Gudiño who is with the Mexico National Team. 

Alexis Vega, Fernando Beltrán, Alan Cervantes and Alejandro Mayorga are also unavailable as they were called up by Jaime Lozano for the U-22 National Team.

Javier 'Chofis' López stayed in Guadalajara to work with the U-20 squad.

Leon proved to be quite popular too in southern California with their fans also making their presence felt at their practices.

ChivaHermanos everywhere!
As always Chivas have the support of their fanbase wherever they go.

At Carso, it was no exception and the players took their time to sign some autographs and take some pictures.

What happened to Leon over the last few matches?
Despite remaining in the top spots of the table, Leon's most recent performances have been less than ideal.

The 1-1 draws against Atlas and Veracruz, along with the defeat by 2-1 at Puebla have emerald fans with a bitter taste.

Tonight's game is a good chance to show an improvement just before the final stretch of the Liga MX tournament.

Guadalajara needs to regain confidence and start picking up positive results to get out of the crisis they're in.

Under Luis Fernando Tena, they've only been able to defeat Correcaminos fo Copa MX. Their remaining games have been defeats against America and Monarcas plus a draw versus Pumas UNAM.

Kick-off time
The Chivas vs Leon match will be played at the Dignity Health Sports Park, in Carson, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 8pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2019 Friendy match: Chivas Guadalajara vs Leon! 

My name is Alan Nunez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

VAVEL Logo
CHAT