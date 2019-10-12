on VAVEL
on the Web
Images
VAVEL logo
20 People Online
WHAT DO YOU THINK ABOUT THIS? Raise your voice.
VAVEL logo
Kang Daniel
Hello for ya
19:20
VAVEL logo
Hello for ya
19:20
VAVEL logo
Kang Daniel
Hello for ya
19:20
Kickoff: 8pm ET.
Chivas vs Leon: LIVE Stream Online and Friendly Updates (0-0)
Image: VAVEL

Chivas vs Leon: LIVE Stream Online and Friendly Updates (0-0)

Follow along for Chivas Guadalajara vs Leon live stream online, TV channel, lineups preview and score updates of the 2019 Friendly match in California. Kick-off time: 8pm ET.

alannunez
Alan Núñez

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE live icon gif
10'
Both teams struggle to create goal chances.
5'
Jorge D&iacute;az Price has a one-on-one against Rodr&iacute;guez, but his shot is blocked!
4'
Guadalajara has the first chance, but the ball from Pulido ends up far from Yarbrough's goal.
0' | Game starts!
We're underway in this Chivas vs Leon from Dignity Health Sports Park!
Chivas' jersey for tonight!
We're ready for kick-off!
A few minutes separate us from the start of our game!

 

Don't go anywhere!

Leon's line-up for today!
Yarbrough; Navarro,Herrera, González, Rodríguez; Ochoa,  Díaz, Cardona, Sánchez; Sosa, Ramos.

 

Chivas' starting XI for tonight's match
Rodríguez; Sánchez, Mier, Alanís, Zendejas; Pérez, Villalpando, Brizuela, Ponce; Peralta and Pulido.

Leon during their warm-up session
Warm-up time!
Both teams are on the pitch making pre-match exercises ahead of the game.

 

We're less than 30 minutes away from kick-off!

'Brody' in the house
Legendary Mexican goalkeeper Jorge Campos is in Carson and took some time to green Leon's coaching staff ahead of the match.

About Dignity Health Sports Park
The venue for today is the home of MLS club LA Galaxy and NFL's LA Chargers.

As a matter of fact, in exactly 24 hours, the field will be used for Steelers @ Chargers as part of Week 6 of the 2019 NFL Season.

More images from Carson
Leon is ready for action
The green squad has also made their way to the dressing room ahead of this exciting match.

Chivas del Guadalajara are at the stadium
A look at the moment Chivas' players headed for the dressing room at Dignity Health Sports Park.

 

Red-and-White loyalty
Chivas' fans waited for their team outside the hotel to share a moment with them and wish them luck for the match against León.

 

Leon's fan base making their presence felt
 

Last encounter
The last time Chivas played a game against Leon in United States was on November 18, 2018, when the Panzas Verdes won 0-3 at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas.
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Chivas Guadalajara vs Leon match
How to watch Chivas vs Leon Friendly: Live TV and Stream
There's no TV option for this game at Carson.

If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

As noted before, Leon's starting line-up today will see many youngsters have their chance to show off to Nacho Ambriz.
Chivas' lineup for the previous friendly against Morelia
Rodríguez; Van Rankin, Sepúlveda, Briseño, Zendejas; Torres, Pérez, Sandoval, Huerta; Madrigal, Peralta.

Who will repeat?

Unavailable players for Leon
Ignacio Ambriz's squad will be missing Rodolfo Cota, Iván Rodríguez y José Juan Macías as they're with Tata's Martino TRI.

Jesús Godínez is also not elegible to particpate as he left to join the U-22 Mexican National Team.

Yairo Moreno, William Tesillo, Joel Campbell, Jean Meneses y Ángel Mena are all with their respective national teams.

Luís Montes won't have any activity due to an injury suffered at the start of the week.

ChivaHermanos everywhere!
As always Chivas have the support of their fanbase wherever they go.

At Carso, it was no exception and the players took their time to sign some autographs and take some pictures.

Leon proved to be quite popular too in southern California with their fans also making their presence felt at their practices.

Despite remaining in the top spots of the table, Leon's most recent performances have been less than ideal.

The 1-1 draws against Atlas and Veracruz, along with the defeat by 2-1 at Puebla have emerald fans with a bitter taste.

Tonight's game is a good chance to show an improvement just before the final stretch of the Liga MX tournament.

Guadalajara needs to regain confidence and start picking up positive results to get out of the crisis they're in.

Under Luis Fernando Tena, they've only been able to defeat Correcaminos fo Copa MX. Their remaining games have been defeats against America and Monarcas plus a draw versus Pumas UNAM.

The Chivas vs Leon game will be played at the Dignity Health Sports Park, in Carson, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 8pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2019 Friendy match: Chivas vs Leon! 

My name is Alan Nunez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

VAVEL Logo
CHAT