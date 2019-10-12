Chivas vs Leon: LIVE Stream Online and Friendly Updates (0-0)
Follow along for Chivas Guadalajara vs Leon live stream online, TV channel, lineups preview and score updates of the 2019 Friendly match in California. Kick-off time: 8pm ET.
#Amistoso | 🦁🆚🐐— Club León (@clubleonfc) October 12, 2019
Esta es nuestra alineación inicial para el día de hoy ante @Chivas en Carson, California.#FierasSinFronteras 🇺🇲 pic.twitter.com/aRbunTU0Ww
Con este XI cerramos nuestra gira de preparación por #CaliforniaRojiblanca, ¡vamos Chivas! 👊 🇮🇩 #RebañoEnUSA pic.twitter.com/QWx0l5zDNI— CHIVAS (@Chivas) October 12, 2019
¡A la cancha!— Club León (@clubleonfc) October 12, 2019
Listos para iniciar el calentamiento en la cancha del @dignityhealthsp.#FierasSinFronteras 🦁🇺🇲 pic.twitter.com/IRYmkoTAQS
We're less than 30 minutes away from kick-off!
As a matter of fact, in exactly 24 hours, the field will be used for Steelers @ Chargers as part of Week 6 of the 2019 NFL Season.
#LaFiera ya llegó al estadio para el duelo ante @Chivas. Esta tarde nos enfrentaremos en Carson.#FierasSinFronteras 🦁🇺🇲 pic.twitter.com/HM4FYuvmxV— Club León (@clubleonfc) October 12, 2019
🙌 ¡Llegó el equipo de #PuroMexicano, llegó el Rebaño Sagrado! 💪🇲🇽🐐#RebañoEnUSA 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/YvhKBvyL1u— CHIVAS (@Chivas) October 12, 2019
Who will repeat?
Jesús Godínez is also not elegible to particpate as he left to join the U-22 Mexican National Team.
Yairo Moreno, William Tesillo, Joel Campbell, Jean Meneses y Ángel Mena are all with their respective national teams.
Luís Montes won't have any activity due to an injury suffered at the start of the week.
At Carso, it was no exception and the players took their time to sign some autographs and take some pictures.
The 1-1 draws against Atlas and Veracruz, along with the defeat by 2-1 at Puebla have emerald fans with a bitter taste.
Tonight's game is a good chance to show an improvement just before the final stretch of the Liga MX tournament.
Under Luis Fernando Tena, they've only been able to defeat Correcaminos fo Copa MX. Their remaining games have been defeats against America and Monarcas plus a draw versus Pumas UNAM.
