Sweden vs Spain: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch Euro 2020 Qualifier (1-0)
Follow along for Sweden vs Spain live stream online, TV channel, lineups preview and score updates of the Euro 2020 qualifier. Kick-off time: 7.45pm BST.
Pressure on Spain as well who still have to play Romania and will only have three points separating them from dropping out of the top two, also as it stands.
Romania still have to play both next month. Huge games.
Could be bad news for United who play Liverpool at the weekend.
A massive goal for Sweden's qualification hopes!
The fourth official had signalled an extra minute of additional time but the referee blew up after just ten seconds...
Spain on top here but don't look too co-ordinated at the back. Anyone's game, this.Embed from Getty Images
Sweden have strung together EIGHT passes in this opening ten minutes.
If Ireland win away at Switzerland tonight, they'll become the next nation to book their place in the 24, whilst Spain will qualify with victory over Sweden - provided Romania drop points at home to Norway.
Spain's eleven that drew with Norway should be largely the same for tonight though the likes of Dani Carvajal and Inigo Martinez could feature.
Competitively, a 3-2 defeat to Turkey in the Nations League last September acts as their most recent at home. Janne Andersson's side have won four of their seven group games and drawn twice.
Spain, meanwhile are undefeated, with a draw last time out against Norway preventing a 100% record. They are without defeat since consecutive losses to England and Croatia respectively in last year's Nations League.
As for Sweden, they have their hands on a playoff berth thanks to their Nations League group triumph but would prefer to progress through the safer, traditional route. However with Romania just one point behind and Norway not yet out of sight, a point at the very least would do for the Scandinavian side.