Sweden vs Spain: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch Euro 2020 Qualifier (1-0)
Image: VAVEL

Follow along for Sweden vs Spain live stream online, TV channel, lineups preview and score updates of the Euro 2020 qualifier. Kick-off time: 7.45pm BST.

abullionssport
Alex Bullions

60 LIVE live icon gif
GOOOALLLLL!!! 1-1!!!
92' GOAL SPAIN! Rodrigo slams home after a corner, it's absolute chaos and a check with the assistant took place but the goal is given and Spain are off to the Euro's!
Four added minutes
90' Sweden are four minutes away from a terrific victory in Stockholm.
Spain plugging away
83' How tired must the older legs in that Swedish squad be now, especially given they played just a few days ago as well. Ekdal, one of those older experienced players, has come off.
Sweden sub
Quaison comes off for 19-year-old Isak. The youngster does a good job in bringing down the average age of the side which was 26.
Ceballos booked
69' Foul made, whistle blows but Ceballos doesn't hesitate to clatter into a yellow shirt as the stoppage begins and is rightly cautioned.
Spain go close
67' Moreno gets his head to a Ceballos cross, but it edges agonisingly wide of the far upright.
Pressure on Sweden...and Spain
64' Romania have opened the scoring at home to Norway, meaning it is imperative Sweden win or, as it stands, they would drop out of the qualification spots.

Pressure on Spain as well who still have to play Romania and will only have three points separating them from dropping out of the top two, also as it stands.

Romania still have to play both next month. Huge games.

Shock on the cards
The Swedish players celebrate their opening goal. Can they hold on?

Embed from Getty Images

De Gea injured
60' David de Gea looked to have picked up an injury in the first half. Kicking the ball he appears to have aggravated that again and Kepa will replace him.

Could be bad news for United who play Liverpool at the weekend.

Spanish chance
58' Great header from Rodri is gathered by Olsen. First Spanish chance for a little while.
Swedish delight
54' Romania have MISSED a penalty in their home game against Norway. As it stands the gap between the two sides will extend to three points with two games left to play.
Sweden on top
53' Forsberg races through but can't get any power into his shot and De Gea gathers easily.
GOAL! 1-0 SWEDEN!
50' GOAALLLLL!!! A HUGE GOAL FOR SWEDEN! A tremendous cross meets the head of Marcus Berg who is kept out superbly by De Gea. At the second time of asking he has the ball in the back of the net.

A massive goal for Sweden's qualification hopes!

Back underway
46' We're underway for the second half in Stockholm.
HALF-TIME
HALF-TIME: Sweden 0-0 Spain

The fourth official had signalled an extra minute of additional time but the referee blew up after just ten seconds...

Spain on top here but don't look too co-ordinated at the back. Anyone's game, this.

Embed from Getty Images
Spain looking ropey
44' Sweden back on the offensive at the expense of Spain's own errors. Most notably Rodri received a short ball from De Gea but nearly gave the ball up a few yards from goal.
Wide from Fabian
36' The Spanish midfielder takes on a long range effort but never had a hold on it as it flies over Olsen's crossbar. Carvajal is okay to continue after that previous stoppage. Embed from Getty Images
Stoppage
35' A powerful Swedish drive floors Carvajal. Thankfully he's up but he may have to leave the field.
What a save!
33' Terrific, terrific save from De Gea keeps out Quaison. Lustig's cross finds the forward but the United 'keeper stretches an arm and tips it over the crossbar.
Sweden pressure
26' The home side are finally starting to come into their own as they flood the Spanish box. Lustig fires a shot from 25-yards which takes De Gea a couple of attempts to gather.
Olsen starring
20' Debutant Moreno nods on a Carvajal cross but it's pushed behind.
Dominance
19' 81% possession for visitors Spain tonight. Sweden struggling to get a foothold in a game where they desperately need a point at the very least.
Another huge save from Olsen
11' Olsen is keeping Sweden in this as a corner to the back post meets Rodri, but his effort is kept out at point-blank range.

Sweden have strung together EIGHT passes in this opening ten minutes.

Huge Spanish chance
8' Thiago tries a curled effort from the edge of the box which is blocked but rebounds back into his path. He dances towards goal and attempts to round Olsen but the Swedish 'keeper's outstretched hand denies a certain opener.
History
3' International number 700 for the visitors tonight!
Kick-off
1' We're underway at the Friends Arena in Stockholm!
After the events of yesterday evening in Sofia, it is welcome relief to see both sets of players here standing shoulder to shoulder, brandishing an 'equal game' sign.
The anthems
Both anthems impeccably observed - we're ready to go!
Here come the teams!
The sides are on their way out in Stockholm...
10 minutes to go!
Not long now until kick-off at the Friends Arena - tweet me (@ABullionsSport) your predictions and I'll post a few.
Going well
So far so good for the youth sides of tonight's teams - Sweden lead 3-0 against Luxembourg whilst Spain now have their second against Montenegro.
Who's already qualified?
In Group B, Ukraine secured qualification with a 2-1 home win over Euro and Nations League holders Portugal last night, whilst Poland have comfortably made it out of Group G. Belgium and Russia make up the two qualification spots from Group I with Italy securing their place at next summer's competition also.

If Ireland win away at Switzerland tonight, they'll become the next nation to book their place in the 24, whilst Spain will qualify with victory over Sweden - provided Romania drop points at home to Norway. 

Tonight's fixtures
Group D:

Switzerland vs Ireland

Gibraltar vs Georgia

Group F:

SWEDEN vs SPAIN

Faroe Islands vs Malta

Romania vs Norway

Group G:

Isreal vs Latvia

Group J:

Finland 3-0 Armenia (FT)

Liechtenstein vs Italy

Greece vs Bosnia and Herzegovina

Sweden lineup
SWEDEN: Olsen, Lustig, Granqvist, Nilsson, Bengtsson, Larsson, Olsson, Ekdal, Forsberg, Quaison, Berg.
Spain lineup
SPAIN: De Gea, Bernat, Martinez, Albiol, Carvajal, Thiago, Rodri, Fabian, Ceballos, Moreno, Oyarzabal.
Youth update
Sweden's youngsters are in action tonight against Luxembourg whilst Spain's have just opened the scoring against Montenegro.
Do not miss a detail of the match with live updates here on VAVEL. Follow along with us for all the details, analysis and lineups for Sweden vs Spain.
How to watch Sweden vs Spain Live TV and stream
If you want to watch the match on TV, Sky Sports Premier League is your best option.

If you want to keep track of live updates, VAVEL UK is the place for you.

Sweden predicted XI
Olsen, Lustig, Lindelof, Granqvist, Bengtsson, Larsson, Olsson, Ekdal, Forsberg, Berg, Quaison.
Spain predicted XI
De Gea, Carvajal, Martinez, Ramos, Bernat, Ruiz, Rodri, Saul, Rodrigo, Moreno, Oyarzabal.
Team news
Andersson has no new injury concerns to wrestle with, though Manchester United centre-half Victor Lindelof could return to the side after sitting out the 4-0 win over Malta.

Spain's eleven that drew with Norway should be largely the same for tonight though the likes of Dani Carvajal and Inigo Martinez could feature.

Last time out
Goals from Marcus Danielson, Sebastian Larsson and an Andrei Agius own goal helped Sweden thrash Malta 4-0 on Saturday and close the gap on their Spanish counterparts who dropped points away at Norway thanks to Josh King's equaliser from the spot in the 94th minute.
Form
Sweden are without loss at home since January, a 1-0 loss to neighbours Finland being that defeat. Since then  their only loss was the reverse fixture of Tuesday's, with Spain running out convincing 3-0 winners.

Competitively, a 3-2 defeat to Turkey in the Nations League last September acts as their most recent at home. Janne Andersson's side have won four of their seven group games and drawn twice.

Spain, meanwhile are undefeated, with a draw last time out against Norway preventing a 100% record. They are without defeat since consecutive losses to England and Croatia respectively in last year's Nations League.


The permutations
Tuesday's huge game features Group F's top two sides, with visitors Spain five points better off and in need of just a draw to book their place at next summer's tournament.

As for Sweden, they have their hands on a playoff berth thanks to their Nations League group triumph but would prefer to progress through the safer, traditional route. However with Romania just one point behind and Norway not yet out of sight, a point at the very least would do for the Scandinavian side.

Welcome!
Welcome along to live coverage of this Euro 2020 qualifying match between Sweden and Spain from the Friends Arena. My name is Alex Bullions and I'll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, squad updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
