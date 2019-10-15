on VAVEL
Canada vs USA: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch CONCACAF Nations League 2019 (0-0)
Image: VAVEL

Canada vs USA: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch CONCACAF Nations League 2019 (0-0)

Follow along for Canada vs USA live stream online, TV channel, lineups preview and score updates of the 2019 CONCACAF Nations League. Kick-off time Canada vs USMNT: 7:30pm ET.

alannunez
Alan Núñez

Canada projected lineup
Here is the projected lineup for the home side. They are projected to lineup in a 4-2-1-3 lineup. Canada is managed by John Herdman.

 

Borjan

Davies--Cornelius--Vitoria--Miller

Piette--Kaye; Osorio

Hoilett--Cavallini--David

USMNT projected lineup
The USMNT will look to be starting in a holding 4-3-3 formation. The USMNT is lead by former Columbus Crew SC manager Gregg Berhalter.

Steffen

Lovitz--Ream--Miazga--Cannon

Lletget--Bradley--McKennie

Pulisic--Sargent--Morris

How to watch Canada vs USA: Live TV and Stream
You can catch the match on ESPN2, UníMas, TUDN.

You can stream the match on OneSoccer.ca, or stay tuned here to VAVEL USA!

Needless to say, Canada needs the support more than ever. Borjan is calling out Canada fans, saying “Support us like you do Toronto FC.”


15,000 tickets sold
A member of the Canadian Soccer Association has stated that almost 15,000 tickets had been sold as of Monday. The supporters section is really close to being sold out. The current capacity of BMO Field sits approximately 30,000 after all renovations. The original capacity sat 21,556.


“It’s crucial” said Head Coach John Herdman. “But more for the fans to come along and be part of something really meaningful.” 

 

For Canada, they need all the support they can get.
Canada national team netminder Milan Borjan is encouraging fans to show up to the match and support the team. “A lot of people don’t believe in this team,” he says. “You could see that with the fans.” Borjan is referring to the 10,224 fans that showed up to BMO field for their 6-0 win against Cuba.

Now, with their southern neighbors coming to town, the team is hoping for a bigger and better turnout than before.

Canada’s last win?
The USMNT hold a 16-9-10 all-time record against Canada, and are currently unbeaten in their last 17 matches.

Canada’s last win? A 2-0 victory back in an International Friendly in 1985.

The opposition on the other hand come into this match with their first win also against Cuba, as the Red Star Belgrade won 6-0 earlier last month. 

 

USA's last game
The USMNT won their last match against Cuba, winning 7-0.

Weston McKennie notched a hat-trick within the first 15 minutes of the first half, with Jordan Morris, Josh Sargent and Christian Pulisic following behind with a goal of their own. The USMNT were also gifted an own goal, en route to the victory.

With the win, that matches the second-largest margin of victory in team history. The seven goals also ties for third-most goals scored in a game by the USMNT. 

Kick-off time
This match will be played at BMO field in Toronto, Ontario. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 pm EST.

 

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2019 CONCACAF Nations League: Canada vs USA.

My name is Alan Nunez and welcome to VAVEL USA’s LIVE coverage of the 2019 Nations League match between Canada and the United States Men’s National Team.

Follow along as I will provide you live match analysis, lineup updates and score results, right here on VAVEL USA!

