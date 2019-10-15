Canada vs USA: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch CONCACAF Nations League 2019 (0-0)
Follow along for Canada vs USA live stream online, TV channel, lineups preview and score updates of the 2019 CONCACAF Nations League. Kick-off time Canada vs USMNT: 7:30pm ET.
Borjan
Davies--Cornelius--Vitoria--Miller
Piette--Kaye; Osorio
Hoilett--Cavallini--David
Steffen
Lovitz--Ream--Miazga--Cannon
Lletget--Bradley--McKennie
Pulisic--Sargent--Morris
You can stream the match on OneSoccer.ca, or stay tuned here to VAVEL USA!
Now, with their southern neighbors coming to town, the team is hoping for a bigger and better turnout than before.
Canada’s last win? A 2-0 victory back in an International Friendly in 1985.
Weston McKennie notched a hat-trick within the first 15 minutes of the first half, with Jordan Morris, Josh Sargent and Christian Pulisic following behind with a goal of their own. The USMNT were also gifted an own goal, en route to the victory.
With the win, that matches the second-largest margin of victory in team history. The seven goals also ties for third-most goals scored in a game by the USMNT.
