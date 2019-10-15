México vs Panamá: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Concacaf Nations League 2019 (0-0)
Follow along for Mexico vs Panama live stream online, TV channel, lineups preview and score updates of the 2019 CONCACAF Nations League. Kick-off time: 9:30pm ET.
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this México vs Panamá match.
How to watch México vs Panamá Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: TUDN
If you want to directly stream it: TUDN APP.
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
Panamá: Last Lineup
J. Calderón; M. Murillo, H. Cummings, A. Machado (C); E. Davis; R. Botello, A. Carrasquilla, É. Barcenas, A. Quintero; R. Blackburn y G. Torres.
México: Last Lineup
R. Cota; J. Sánchez, C. Salcedo, N. Araujo, C. Calderón; C. Rodríguez, H. Herrera (C); S. Córdova; U. Antuna, J. Macías e H. Lozano.
Panamá: Team news
This Monday morning, the 'Canaleros' arrived in Mexico.
¡Estamos listos! Así fue la llegada de la la selección #PanamáMayor a la Ciudad de México para afrontar su partido del 15 de octubre ante @miseleccionmx por la @CNationsLeague. #TodosSomosPanamá pic.twitter.com/4a0kHX6cVg— FEPAFUT (@fepafut) October 14, 2019
México: Team news
Gerardo Martino will direct his first match in the Estadio Azteca in front of the 'Tri'.
To give the surprise
For their part, the Panamanian squad will also try to get their second victory of the tournament.
In their last match, they lost 2-0 at home to Bermuda.
Presentation at home
The Mexican Selection will seek to add its second triumph of the competition, the first of them as local. In their previous and only encounter, they crushed Bermuda 1-5, with goals from José Juan Macías (2), Uriel Antuna, Hirving Lozano and Héctor Herrera.
Kick-off time
The México vs Panamá match will be played at the Estadio Azteca, Ciudad de México. The kick-off is scheduled at 9:30pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2019 Concacaf Nations League match: México vs Panamá!
My name is Alan Rodríguez Avilés and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.