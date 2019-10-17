Puebla vs Atlas: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Liga MX 2019 (0-0)
Follow along for Puebla vs Atlas live stream online, TV channel, lineups preview and score updates of the 2019 Liga MX. Kickoff time: 8pm ET.
How to watch Puebla vs Atlas Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV your option is TUDN.
If you want to directly stream it: TUDN Stream.
Key player Atlas
Facundo Barceló, Atlas forward. The Atlas striker has won the race to Javier Correa with the starting position in the front. The Uruguayan has only scored three goals so far in the tournament. But in addition to his role as a goalscorer, Facundo has a lot of sacrifice to bring balls to midfielders and produce danger in other ways.
Key player Puebla
Alan Acosta, midfielder from Puebla. The Puebla midfielder has had the confidence from the coaching staff to start and respond on the pitch. With his ability on the flanks, he is a danger when it comes to sending crosses into the area.
Last lineup Atlas
Vargas; Govea, Nervo, Segura, Angulo; Reyes, Saldívar, Martínez, Torres, Cuero; Barceló.
Last lineup Puebla
Vikonis; Angulo, Perg, Vidrio, Rodríguez; Chumacero, González, Acosta, Marrugo; Abella, Fernández.
Arbitration Quartet
The central referee will be César Arturo Ramos. Jose Martinez and Enrique Martinez will be in attendance. Guillermo Pacheco is elected fourth official.
Atlas, back to the league posts
The Rojinegros has had an irregular tournament without being able to be for several weeks on a positive streak. Despite this, only the goal difference has Atlas out of the group. So they will be looking to beat Puebla to be back in the top eight overall.
Puebla, continue on a positive streak
Puebla has had a remarkable improvement, after the arrival of technical director Juan Reynoso. The number of points they have collected makes them dream of getting into the playoffs, but they are forced to beat Atlas on Friday.
Kick-off Time: 20:00pm ET
The Puebla vs Atlas match will be played at the Cuauhtemoc Stadium, in Puebla, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 20:00pm ET.
