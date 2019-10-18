Veracruz vs Tigres: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Liga MX 2019 (0-0)
Follow along for Veracruz vs Tigres live stream online, TV channel, lineups preview and score updates of the 2019 Liga MX. Kick-off time: 10pm ET.
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Veracruz vs Tigres match.
Latest games
The Tigres have five wins in a row against the sharks on any court, including three in a row in Veracruz.
How to watch Veracruz vs Tigres Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: TUDN.
If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services.
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!
Key player Tigres
Frenchman Andre-Pierre Gignac has returned to the path of goal and the club's all-time leading scorer will be looking to repeat the dose against the Sharks.
Key player Veracruz
Although he has conceded many goals since debuting in the MX League, Sebastian Jurado has also had great performances to avoid more goals in his goal.
Last lineup of Tigres
Guzmán; Rodríguez, Ayala, Salcedo, Torres; Dueñas, Carioca, Pizarro, Zelarayán; Valencia, Gignac.
Last lineup of Veracruz
Jurado; Lozoya, Salcido, López, Kontogiannis; Rodríguez, Íñiguez, Abraham; Villalba, Chávez, Carrasco.
The Arbitration Quartet
The central referee of this Veracruz vs Tigres will be Fernando Hernandez Gomez, Michel Alejandro Morales Morales, front row, Cesar Cerritos Garcia, second row, Abraham de Jesus Quirarte Contreras, fourth assistant.
Tigres: for the three points
Given the conditions of the game, it seems that Ricardo Ferretti's team has this way to add three more points and consolidate towards the big party.
Veracruz: concentration
Beyond that have not won in the past 39 games, Veracruz will have to put aside all the extra court problems they have had in recent months.
The match was at risk of not being played because of the lack of payments to the players of Veracruz, who notified last Wednesday that they would not show up at the stadium.
Kick-off time
The Veracruz vs Tigres match will be played at the stadium Luis Pirata Fuente, in Veracruz, México. The kick-off is scheduled at 10:00 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2019 Liga MX match: Veracruz vs Tigres!
My name is Adrián Hernández and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.