Santos Laguna vs Xolos Tijuana: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Liga MX 2019 (0-0)
Follow along for Santos vs Xolos live stream online, TV channel, lineups preview and score updates of the 2019 Liga MX. Kick-off time: 9pm ET.
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch Santos vs Xolos Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: Fox Sports.
If you want to directly stream it: Fox Sports App.
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
Xolos: Last Lineup
Lajud; Velázquez, Silva, Mendoza; Balanta, Cruz, Lainez, Miranda; Sepúlveda, Bolaños, Nahuelpan.
Santos:Last Lineup
Orozco; Arteaga, Rodríguez, Doria; Orrantía, Gorriarán, Lozano, Rivas, Lozano; Furch, Castillo
Santos: Team News
The ones of Torreon come after falling at home four goals to zero against the Tigers, which seek to heal within the team and before his fans with a win that places them momentarily in the top of the overall table.
Xolos goes in search of Liguilla
The Tijuana will go out to look for the three points that put them to Liguilla zone, are not far from the positions, as they have the same points as the last two places in this zone. It should be noted that in their last game tied vs Atlas
Santos seeks to return to victory
The locals are located in second position, but their pace has been in decline, as they have not managed to win the last two games, so they will seek to give a blow of authority
Are looking to win
Both teams arrive after a good break for the FIFA date, so they will go with everything to take the three points
Kick-off time
The Santos vs Xolos match will be played at the Corona Stadium, in Torreón, Coahuila. The kick-off is scheduled at 09:00pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2019 Liga MX match: Santos vs Xolos!
My name is Lorena Solórzano and I'll be your host for this game.