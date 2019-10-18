Pachuca vs FC Juárez: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Liga MX 2019 (0-0)
Follow along for Pachuca vs FC Juárez live stream online, TV channel, lineups preview and score updates of the 2019 Liga MX. Kick-off time: 8:00 pm ET.
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Pachuca vs FC Juárez match.
Latest games
It will be the first time in history that these two clubs face each other. It should be noted that the Tuzos have already faced teams from Ciudad Juarez, but never against the Bravos.
How to watch Pachuca vs FC Juárez Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: TUDN.
If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services.
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!
Key player FC Juárez
Gabriel Hachen is a talented player capable of changing the course of the game through some spark generated from his boots.
Key player Pachuca
Historic Tuzos striker Franco Jara has woken up and been a key part of the team's last three victories.
Last lineup of FC Juárez
Vázquez; Jiménez, Lacerda, Velázquez, Borelli; Esquivel, Intriago, Hachen, Rolán, Santos; Lezcano.
Last lineup of Pachuca
Rey; López, Cáceres, Murillo, Aguirre; Copete, Hernández, Sambueza, Guzmán, Cardona, Jara.
The Arbitration Quartet
The central referee for Pachuca vs FC Juarez will be Luis Enrique Santander Aguirre; Miguel Angel Chua Ortiz, front row; Jimmy Acosta Montesinos, second row; Alejandro Funk Villafañe, fourth assistant.
FC Juarez: better performance
The 'Bravos' have not won as visitors, they have five defeats in six games, although their performance in recent games has improved in the defensive zone.
Pachuca: Keep up the winning streak
The Tuzos had to rest the last day, but before that they combined three consecutive victories that put them in group positions.
Kick-off time
The Pachuca vs FC Juárez match will be played at the stadium Hidalgo, in Pachuca, México. The kick-off is scheduled at 08:00 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2019 Liga MX match: Pachuca vs FC Juárez!
My name is Adrián Hernández and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.