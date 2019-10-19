Cruz Azul vs Monarcas Morelia: LIVE Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Liga MX 2019 (0-0)
Follow along for Cruz Azul vs Monarcas Morelia live stream online, TV channel, lineups preview and score updates of the 2019 Liga MX. Kick-off time: 6pm ET.
ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Cruz Azul vs Monarcas Morelia match.
How to Watch Cruz Azul vs Monarcas Morelia and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: TUDN.
If you want to directly stream it: TUDN App.
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!
Key player Monarcas Morelia
Edison Flores, midfielder. The Peruvian player is one of the most important players of the team of Morelia and a key piece on the offensive.
Key player Cruz Azul
Jonathan Rodríguez; forward. The Cabecita has become the man goal of Cruz Azul and will be key to his team can get the victory.
Last lineup of Monarcas Morelia
Sosa; Martínez, Vegas, Trejo, Velarde; Rocha, Del Ángel, Flores, Mendoza; Lezcano y Aristeguieta.
Last lineup of Cruz Azul
Corona; Escobar, Domínguez, Aguilar, Aldrete; Baca, Yotún, Pineda; Alvarado, Rodríguez y Caraglio.
The Arbitration Quartet |
The central referee of this Veracruz vs Tigres will be José Alfredo Peñaloza, Mario Jesús López, front row, Telly Salvador Saldívar, second row, Erick Yair Miranda, fourth assistant.
Monarcas: breaking the bad streak
The Michoacan team ranks 13th in the overall table with 16 points, accumulating 5 wins, one draw and 6 defeats. The Monarcas come from two defeats in a row.
Cruz Azul: for the last hope
Cruz Azul's team is in the 12th position of the table with 16 points, accumulating 3 wins, 7 draws and 3 defeats. If they win, they are fully involved in the fight for the playoffs.
Kick-off time
The Cruz Azul vs Monarcas Morelia match will be played at the Azteca Stadium, in Mexico City, México. The kick-off is schedule at 6:00 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2019 Liga MX match: Cruz Azul vs Monarcas Morelia!
My name is Carlos Avilés and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.