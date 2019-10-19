Necaxa vs Club América: LIVE Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Liga MX 2019 (0-0)
Follow along for Necaxa vs Club América live stream online, TV channel, lineups preview and score updates of the 2019 Liga MX. Kick-off time: 10pm ET.
ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Necaxa vs América match.
How to Watch Necaxa vs América and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: TUDN.
If you want to directly stream it: TUDN App.
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!
Key player América
Henry Martin; forward. The blue-cream striker has returned in great form and has become a threat of goal for opponents.
Key player Necaxa
Mauro Quiroga; forward. The Argentinian player is the maximum in terms of attack for Los Rayos. Quiroga has just scored two goals in his last match.
Last lineup of América
Ochoa; Aguilar, Valdez, Aguilera, Sánchez; Rodríguez, Córdova, Ibarra; Ibargüen, Martínez y Martin.
Last lineup of Necaxa
González; Meza, Alvarado, Noya, Calderón; Baeza, Gallegos, Angulo; Salas, Quiroga y Delgado.
The Arbitration Quartet |
The central referee of this Necaxa vs América will be Eduardo Galván Basulto, Andrés Hernández Delgado, front row, José Alfredo López, second row, Jorge Isaac Rojas, fourth assistant.
América: don't want a scare
Miguel Herrera's team is fourth in the standings with 21 points, accumulating 5 wins, 6 draws and 2 defeats. A defeat today would complicate their entry into the playoffs.
Necaxa: close to the playoffs
The team directed by Memo Vázquez are second overall with 24 points, accumulating 7 victories, 3 ties and 3 defeats. A win tonight would bring them closer to the qualification.
Kick-off time
The Necaxa vs América match will be played at the Victoria Stadium, in Aguascalientes, México. The kick-off is scheduled at 10:00 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2019 Liga MX match: Necaxa vs América!
My name is Carlos Avilés and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.