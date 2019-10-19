Pumas vs León: LIVE Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Liga MX 2019 (0-0)
Follow along for Pumas vs León live stream online, TV channel, lineups preview and score updates of the 2019 Liga MX. Kick-off time: 1pm ET.
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Pumas vs León match.
How to watch Pumas vs León Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: TUDN.
If you want to directly stream it: TUDN App.
León: Last Lineup
Yarbrough; Mosquera, Navarro, Tesillo, Herrera; Montes, Rodríguez, Mena, Meneses; Sosa, Macías.
Pumas: Last Lineup
Saldívar; Mozo, Quintana, Freire, Angulo; Iniestra, Malcorra, Figueroa, Vigón; Iturbe, González.
León: Team News
Luis Montes, midfielder from Leon, suffered a serious injury to his left leg and will be out of the pitch indefinitely.
With three goals and five assists, Montes is the leader of the Lion's midfield, a player who is key as a generator of attacking moves. Can Leon fit in without him?
Pumas: Team News
Michel González will not have one of his referents of the team.
Juan Pablo Vigón, who will miss the match this sunday suspension when he reaches the limit of yellow cards, so he will have to serve the sanction. This has caused the Spanish coach to change his starting eleven.
Vigón has become one of the protagonists of Pumas this tournament. He has played 12 games and added 950 minutes; however, his possible substitutes will be Victor Malcorra or Juan Manuel Iturbe.
To break the negative streak
León has three consecutive games without a win. The last match they won was against Necaxa in Aguascalientes. After that match, the emerald team tied with Atlas, lost against Puebla and equalised with Veracruz. Now, the squad led by Nacho Ambriz is looking to regain victory so as not to fall further down the table and not move away from the liguilla zone.
Pumas:To climb positions
Michel Gonzalez's charges come from an agonising 90th-minute draw after a visit to the Akron Stadium. A point that left them with a good taste in their mouths for the moment, but that became bitter when they knew they were still out of liguilla zone. Pumas are in the 9th position of the general table and know that the location in Ciudad Universitaria, can be key to enter to positions of 'Fiesta Grande'.
Kick-off time
The Pumas vs León match will be played at the Olímpico Universitario Stadium, in Mexico City, México. The kick-off is scheduled at 1:00 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2019 Liga MX match: Pumas vs León!
My name is Silvia Hoyos and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.