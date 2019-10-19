Atlético San Luis vs Querétaro: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Liga MX 2019 (0-0)
Follow along for Atlético San Luis vs Querétaro live stream online, TV channel, lineups preview and score updates of the 2019 Liga MX. Kick-off time: 6pm ET.
In a few moments we will share the initial line-ups of San Luis vs Querétaro, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from the Alfonso LAstras Stadium. Do not lose detail of the match with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Last Lineup Querétaro
Alcalá; Romo, Pereira, Pérez, Escoboza; Aboagye, Sierra, Gómez, Ruíz; Loba y Del Valle.
"The classic of 57"
For both hobbies this match is a classic because of the rivalry they have, it is known as Federal Highway 57 that passes through the two stadiums of these teams.
A good visitor
Querétaro has only lost this tournament once in six visits.
To break the bad streak
Atlético de San Luis has not won at home since their return to the first division when they beat Monterrey 1-0 in J2.
Kick-off time
Atlético San Luis vs Querétaro match will be played at the stadium Alfonso Lastra, in San Luis, México. The kick-off is scheduled at 07:00 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's LIVE coverage of the 2019 Liga MX match: Atlético San Luis vs Querétaro
My name is Alexis Pérez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.