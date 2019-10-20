on VAVEL
on the Web
Images
VAVEL logo
20 People Online
WHAT DO YOU THINK ABOUT THIS? Raise your voice.
VAVEL logo
Kang Daniel
Hello for ya
19:20
VAVEL logo
Hello for ya
19:20
VAVEL logo
Kang Daniel
Hello for ya
19:20
Kick-Off Time: 8pm ET
Rayados Monterrey vs Chivas Guadalajara: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Liga MX 2019 (0-0)
Image: VAVEL

Rayados Monterrey vs Chivas Guadalajara: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Liga MX 2019 (0-0)

Follow along for Monterrey vs Chivas Guadalajara live stream online, TV channel, lineups preview and score updates of the 2019 Liga MX. Kick-off time: 8pm ET.

jp_rod
Juan Pablo Rodríguez

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE live icon gif
Don't go anywhere!
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Rayados de Monterrey vs Chivas Guadalajara match.


How to watch Monterrey vs Chivas Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: Fox Sports

If you want to directly stream it: Fox Sports App

If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

 

Chivas: Most recent starting XI
Rodríguez; Alanís, Mayorga, Mier, Sánchez; Villalpando, Molina,  Ponce, Brizuela; Vega, Pulido.
Rayados: Last line up
Barovero; Sánchez, Gutiérrez, Medina, Vangioni; Gallardo, Layún, Ortíz, Rodríguez; Meza, Funes Mori, Pizarro.
Chivas' most recent results
Chivas recently had a change of manager but have not improved results.

Luis Fernando Tena is yet to win in the league tournament and the team has not won since September 14th against Atlas.

The defeats against Monarcas, Pachuca and America, along with the draw versus Pumas have Chivas second-to-last in the table and with almost no hope of going to the postseason.

Monterrey's current form
With three games without knowing the taste of victory and the dismissal of former coach Diego Alonso still fresh, Rayados come into this game with hopes of regaining form.

A tie against Cruz Azul plus defeats versus Tigres and Queretaro were crucial for the decision to change manager and bring back Mohamed.

Molina knows how much is at stake
Chivas' captain is a former Monterrey footballer and he is conscious of how good of a team they're facing.

He knows they're going to have to be intense and smart in able to get a positive result that can help them avoid the last places of the relegation table and keep their hopes of qualifying alive.

The return of Mohamed
Antonio Mohamed has returned as head coach for Monterrey after the sacking of Diego Alonso. The manager had his last stint with the club from 2015 to 2018 and failed to win any league titles. He lost a final against Pachuca at home, but was able to get a Copa MX title in 2017.

He now hopes to give Monterrey its fifth star and make all doubts about his work go away.

 

Kick-off time
The Rayados vs Chivas match will be played at the Estadio BBVA in Monterrey, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 8:00pm ET.

 

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2019 Competition match: Monterrey vs Chivas Guadalajara! 

My name is Juan Pablo Rodríguez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

VAVEL Logo
CHAT