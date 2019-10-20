Monterrey vs Chivas Guadalajara: LIVE Stream Online and Liga MX Score Updates
Follow along for Rayados Monterrey vs Chivas Guadalajara live blog stream online, TV channel, lineups preview and score updates of the 2019 Liga MX Week 14 game. Kick-off time: 8pm ET.
Luis Fernando Tena is yet to win in the league tournament and the team has not won since September 14th against Atlas.
The defeats against Monarcas, Pachuca and America, along with the draw versus Pumas have Chivas second-to-last in the table and with almost no hope of going to the postseason.
A tie against Cruz Azul plus defeats versus Tigres and Queretaro were crucial for the decision to change manager and bring back Mohamed.
He knows they're going to have to be intense and smart in able to get a positive result that can help them avoid the last places of the relegation table and keep their hopes of qualifying alive.
He now hopes to give Monterrey its fifth star and make all doubts about his work go away.
