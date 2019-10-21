Ajax vs Chelsea: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch UEFA Champions League 2019
Follow the live coverage of the UEFA Champions League Group H game at Johan Cruijff ArenA between Ajax and Chelsea.
'They've got six points on the board and they will give us a problem in terms of atmosphere inside the stadium being strong.
'The movement of the tram and the way they play football will be a big test for us. I think we are going there relatively confident and ready to take on the challenge'
'Every game is important, we need the three points in every competition we play and hopefully we can take the result from Newcastle into Ajax in midweek.
'It will be a difficult game but we are confident and we need to keep pushing, because I think we are a very difficult team to play against in this form and in this moment.'
‘We know it’s not going to be easy, but I believe in myself and my team that we can hopefully get a result there.
‘We got ourselves back on track in Lille. It’s not an easy place to go to, we dug deep and got that win. Who says we can’t do the same at Ajax?’
Many Chelsea fans didn't think much of Abraham before the season started, with some even calling him a 'Championship striker'!
He has proved alot of his doubters wrong so far this season.
The 22-year-old striker has scored eight Premier League goals so far in nine league matches, meaning that he is currently joint top scorer with Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero.
In the Champions League so far, Tammy scored the first goal in Chelsea's 2-1 away win against Lille.
2. Callum Hudson-Odoi- The young English winger has only returned from a long term injury in which he suffered at the end of last season.
However, in such a short space of time- he has made such a big impact to Chelsea's front three.
The 18-year-old hasn't scored any goals so far this season, but in his five appearances he has got four assists!
The Chelsea attacker was named man of the match in the Blues 1-0 win at the weekend against Newcastle, so Ajax beware!
And we can't forget David Neres! He can't make it into the first team due to the quality in the front three, but he still is a world class attacker for the Dutch side.
2. Donny Van De Beek- The Dutch midfielder has started this season in excellent fashion.
The Dutch midfielder made his name well known after how instrumental he was in Ajax's UCL run last season.
English fans will remember him for the goal he scored against Tottenham in Ajax's 1-0 1st leg semi-final win that the Dutch side picked up at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
As a result of how brilliantly the 22 -year-old has been performing, he has been recently named in the 30 man shortlist for the Ballon Dor award this year!
Ballon d'Or : Kylian Mbappé, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Donny van de Beek, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang et Marc-André Ter Stegen nommés https://t.co/3NFLgg4KuF— #BallondOr (@francefootball) October 21, 2019
Among the nominees for the 2019 : @Donny_beek6 @AFCAjax— #BallondOr (@francefootball) October 21, 2019
#ballondor pic.twitter.com/9isFKSE2B0
Polish official Szymon Marciniak is in charge of the VAR.
But it is to my understanding that these two sides have met before in one pre-season game when Carlo Ancelotti was Chelsea manager, and the game finished in an Ajax win!
The Dutch champions so far have beaten Lille 3-0 at home, and more recently demolished Valencia by the same scoreline at the Mestalla.
However Chelsea have had mixed fortunes so far. The Blues suffered a shocking 1-0 defeat at home to managerless Valencia at the time. The West London side did bounce back, as in their last Champions League game- they picked up a vital 2-1 win away against Lille.
This game is being televised on BT Sport 3 and BT Sport 3 HD.
The best way to keep up with this game is by following VAVEL's live blog coverage of the game.
My name is Danyal Khan and we will provide you with pre-game analysis, live match updates and much more...