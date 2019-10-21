on VAVEL
Ajax vs Chelsea: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch UEFA Champions League 2019

Follow the live coverage of the UEFA Champions League Group H  game at  Johan Cruijff ArenA  between Ajax and Chelsea.

dannyboyk2000
Danyal Khan

60 LIVE
Lampard on Ajax test after Newcastle game!
'We got a good result in Lille, which changes the face of it slightly, and now these two games against Ajax are really big because they're such a strong team,' explained the Chelsea boss.

 

'They've got six points on the board and they will give us a problem in terms of atmosphere inside the stadium being strong.

 

'The movement of the tram and the way they play football will be a big test for us. I think we are going there relatively confident and ready to take on the challenge'

Mateo Kovacic on Chelsea being in a 'good moment' ahead of Ajax clash
'I think we are in a good moment, showing good momentum but we have to keep going,' explained Mateo.

 

'Every game is important, we need the three points in every competition we play and hopefully we can take the result from  Newcastle into Ajax in midweek.

 

'It will be a difficult game but we are confident and we need to keep pushing, because I think we are a very difficult team to play against in this form and in this moment.'

Abraham on Ajax test ahead
‘We know it’s a massive game for us,’ Abraham said. ‘Massive, massive. Ajax are like us, they have a lot of young players who like to keep the ball and play good football. Off the ball as well they like to win it back quickly.

 

‘We know it’s not going to be easy, but I believe in myself and my team that we can hopefully get a result there.

 

‘We got ourselves back on track in Lille. It’s not an easy place to go to, we dug deep and got that win. Who says we can’t do the same at Ajax?’

Key players to watch for Chelsea
1. Tammy Abraham- The English striker has been the biggest success story so far this season for Chelsea.

Many Chelsea fans didn't think much of Abraham before the season started, with some even calling him a 'Championship striker'!

 

He has proved alot of his doubters wrong so far this season. 

 

The 22-year-old striker has scored eight Premier League goals so far in nine league matches, meaning that he is currently joint top scorer with Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero.

 

In the Champions League so far, Tammy scored the first goal in Chelsea's 2-1 away win against Lille. 

 

2. Callum Hudson-Odoi- The young English winger has only returned from a long term injury in which he suffered at the end of last season.

However, in such a short space of time- he has made such a big impact to Chelsea's front three.

 

The 18-year-old hasn't scored any goals so far this season, but in his five appearances he has got four assists!

 

The Chelsea attacker was named man of the match in the Blues 1-0 win at the weekend against Newcastle, so Ajax beware!

Key players to watch for Ajax
1. The front three of Ajax! It's hard to say which of the front three specifically to look out for as all of them have been brilliant so far this season. The front three consists of Quincy Promes, Dusan Tadic and Hakim Ziyech. All three are scoring lots of goals in the Dutch Eredivisie. In terms of Champions League Group H games so far- Promes has scored two goals, Ziyech has scored one goal and Tadic  has assisted one goal.

And we can't forget David Neres! He can't make it into the first team due to the quality in the front three, but he still is a world class attacker for the Dutch side.

 

2. Donny Van De Beek- The  Dutch midfielder has started this season in excellent fashion.

 

The Dutch midfielder made his name well known after how instrumental he was in Ajax's UCL run last season.

English fans will remember him for the goal he scored against Tottenham in Ajax's 1-0 1st leg semi-final win that the Dutch side picked up at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. 

 

As a result of how brilliantly the 22 -year-old has been performing, he has been recently named in the 30 man shortlist for the Ballon Dor award this year!

Referee for this match...
The referee for this match is Romanian Ovidiu Hategan.

 

Polish official Szymon Marciniak is in charge of the VAR. 

Betting Odds: No clear favourites?
Sky Bet have priced an Ajax home win at 13/10. A draw between these two sides is being priced at 13/5. And a Chelsea win is being priced at 19/10.
Nonexistent Head to Head record between these two sides!
According to the reliable head to head website Soccerbase, these two sides have never met before in a competitive match.

But it is to my understanding that these two sides have met before in one pre-season game when Carlo Ancelotti was Chelsea manager, and the game finished in an Ajax win!

1st vs 3rd in Group H
Ajax (last years Champions League semi finalists) come into this game the favourites after their 100 percent winning record so far in Group H.

 

The Dutch champions so far have beaten Lille 3-0 at home, and more recently demolished  Valencia by the same scoreline at the Mestalla. 

However Chelsea have had mixed fortunes so far. The Blues suffered a shocking 1-0 defeat at home to managerless Valencia at the time. The West London side did bounce back, as in their last Champions League game- they picked up a vital 2-1 win away against Lille. 

What time is kick off? And how can we keep up with the game?
This game kick's off at 5:55pm GMT on Wednesday October 23rd.

 

This game is being televised on BT Sport 3 and BT Sport 3 HD.

 

The best way to keep up with this game is by following VAVEL's live blog coverage of the game. 

 

 

Where is this game being played?
This matchday three UEFA Champions League Group H game  is being played at the Johan Cruijff Arena in Amsterdam.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's live coverage of the 2019 UEFA Champions League Group H game between Erik Ten Hag's Ajax side and Frank Lampard's Chelsea side.

 

My name is Danyal Khan and we will provide you with pre-game analysis, live match updates and much more...

