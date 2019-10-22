Boca Juniors vs River Plate: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Semifinal Copa Libertadores 2019
Follow along for Boca Juniors vs River Plate live stream online, TV channel, lineups preview and score updates of the Semifinal Super Clasico 2019 Copa Libertadores. Kick-off time: 8pm ET.
The Superclasico already started on social media.
Marcelo Gallardo speaks
"I'm sure the players who will be out on the pitch tomorrow will respond to a crucial match. We're not going to change our style."
How to watch Boca Juniors vs River Semifinal Libertadores: Live Stream and TV
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: BeInSports.
If you want to directly stream it: BeInSports and FuboTV.
River Plate: projected lineup
Franco Armani; Gonzalo Montiel, Lucas Martínez Quarta, Javier Pinola, Milton Casco; Ignacio Fernández, Enzo Pérez, Exequiel Palacios, Nicolás De La Cruz; Rafael Borré and Matías Suárez.
Potential changes for River
For Marcelo Gallardo, the outlook is calmer and more hopeful. Beyond the advantage, the Millonarios are at a great level and will have all the players at its disposal. Although in the week speculated with a possible line of three, adding Paulo Diaz, has not been confirmed and it is likely that the coach will repeat the formation of the first leg.
Boca Juniors: projected lineup
Esteban Andrada; Julio Buffarini, Lisandro López, Carlos Izquierdoz, Emmanuel Mas; Eduardo Salvio, Iván Marcone, Agustín Almendra, Kevin Mac Allister; Mauro Zárate and Jan Hurtado.
Doubts for Boca
In addition to the disadvantage of having suffered a loss in the first leg, Gustavo Alfaro has several doubts about the starting eleven. Whether due to injury, in the case of Wanchope Ábila, or low performances, the head coach plans several changes.
The probable new players, in comparison to the first leg, would be Agustín Almendra, Eduardo Salvio, Julio Buffarini and Jan Hurtado.
The referee for tonight
The first referee of the encounter will be the Brazilian Wilton Sampaio, assisted by the linesmen of same nationality, Fabricio Vilarinho and Rodrigo Correa, supported by the Peruvian Víctor Carrillo, who will act as fourth referee.
River has the lead
On this occasion, the match corresponds to the second leg of the Copa Libertadores semifinal where, in the first leg, River beat their opponent 2-0 at the Monumental.
Boca Juniors and River Plate will meet again in decisive stages of an international tournament, something that has been recurrent in recent years.
When does it start?
The Boca vs River Superclasico game will be played at the Bombonera, in Buenos Aires. The kick-off is scheduled at 8:30pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2019 Copa Libertadores Semifinal (2nd leg) match: Boca Juniors vs River Plate!
My name is Alan Nunez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.