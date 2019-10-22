Galatasaray vs Real Madrid: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Champions League 2019 (0-0)
Follow along for Galatasaray vs Real Madrid live stream online, TV channel, lineups preview and score updates of the 2019 UEFA Champions League. Kick-off time: 3pm ET.
A look at today's venue!
🏟👀 The stage is set for tomorrow!#RMUCL | #HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/JoupURTD1t— Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) October 21, 2019
How to watch Galatasaray vs Real Madrid Live TV and Stream
f you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: UniMas and TUDN USA.
Real Madrid : Last Champions League Lineup
Courtois , Carvajal, Ramos, Varane, Nacho; Kroos, Modrić, Casemiro; Hazard, Lucas Vázquez, Benzema.
Galatasaray: Last Champions League Lineup
Muslera; Marcão, Belhanda, Nagatomo, Mariano Ferreira; Donk, Seri, Nzonzi; Babel, Luyindama, Falcao.
Galatasaray's absences
Mario Lemina won't be able to play, while the participation of Colombian superstar, Radamel Falcao, is still questionable.
Real Madrid's injury less is extensive
Zidane won't be able to count on Luka Modric, Gareth Bale, Lucas Vazquez and Nacho as they're sidelined due to injury.
📝 Our 21-man squad for the match against @Galatasaray!#RMUCL | #HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/LHRsunJdX9— Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) October 20, 2019
Galatasaray will put Real Madrid trough hell
Fatih Terim's squad is ready to host Real Madrid in very hostile enviroment. Their home ground is sometimes referred as "Hell of Instanbul" due to how uncomfortable visiting teams are made by the supporters.
A win for the turkish side would be important in their hopes of making it to the round of sixteen
Countdown to the big face-off against Real Madrid goes 🔛— Galatasaray EN (@Galatasaray) October 20, 2019
With some smiling faces and a lot of hard work! 💪 pic.twitter.com/lOddEUIqvW
Real Madrid is in serious trouble
Zidane's squad is bottom of Group A of this UEFA Champions League. The team with the most titles in this competetion might be close to an elimination if they're unable to win at Istanbul.
The french legend knows that the match will be crucial and hopes that his men will respond.
🎙️🗨️ #Zidane: "We've got a chance tomorrow to prove ourselves and that's what we are going to try and do." #RMUCL | #HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/MQcKHPTDWg— Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) 21 de octubre de 2019
Kick-Off Time
The Galatasaray vs Real Madrid match will be played at the Türk Telekom Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey. The kick-off is scheduled at 3:00pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2019 Competition match: Galatasaray vs Real Madrid! My name is Juan Pablo Rodríguez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.