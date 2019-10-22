on VAVEL
Kick-Off Time: 3:00 pm ET.
Galatasaray vs Real Madrid: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Champions League 2019 (0-0)
Galatasaray vs Real Madrid: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Champions League 2019 (0-0)

Follow along for Galatasaray vs Real Madrid live stream online, TV channel, lineups preview and score updates of the 2019 UEFA Champions League. Kick-off time: 3pm ET.

Juan Pablo Rodríguez

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Galatasaray vs Real Madrid match.

 

A look at today's venue!

 

How to watch Galatasaray vs Real Madrid Live TV and Stream
f you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: UniMas and  TUDN USA.

If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!


 

Real Madrid : Last Champions League Lineup
Courtois , Carvajal, Ramos, Varane, Nacho; Kroos, Modrić, Casemiro; Hazard, Lucas Vázquez, Benzema.
Galatasaray: Last Champions League Lineup
Muslera; Marcão, Belhanda, Nagatomo, Mariano Ferreira; Donk, Seri, Nzonzi; Babel, Luyindama, Falcao.
Galatasaray's absences
Mario Lemina won't be able to play, while the participation of Colombian superstar, Radamel Falcao, is still questionable.
Real Madrid's injury less is extensive
Zidane won't be able to count on Luka Modric, Gareth Bale, Lucas Vazquez and Nacho as they're sidelined due to injury.

 

 

Galatasaray will put Real Madrid trough hell
Fatih Terim's squad is ready to host Real Madrid in very hostile enviroment. Their home ground is sometimes referred as "Hell of Instanbul" due to how uncomfortable visiting teams are made by the supporters.

A win for the turkish side would be important in their hopes of making it to the round of sixteen

 

Real Madrid is in serious trouble
Zidane's squad is bottom of Group A of this UEFA Champions League.  The team with the most titles in this competetion might be close to an elimination if they're  unable to win at Istanbul.

The french legend knows that the match will be crucial and hopes that his men will respond.


Kick-Off Time
The Galatasaray vs Real Madrid match will be played at the Türk Telekom Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey. The kick-off is scheduled at 3:00pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2019 Competition match: Galatasaray vs Real Madrid! My name is Juan Pablo Rodríguez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
