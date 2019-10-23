Flamengo vs Gremio: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Copa Libertadores 2019
Follow along for Flamengo vs Gremio live stream online, TV channel, lineups preview and score updates of the 2019 Copa Libertadores Semifinal. Kick-off time: 8:30pm ET.
Our live coverage begins!
We are less than one hour away from this Flamengo vs Gremio kickoff.
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Flamengo vs Gremio.
How to watch Flamengo vs Gremio - Copa Libertadores: Live Stream and TV
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: beIN Sports.
If you want to directly stream it: beIN Sports and FuboTV.
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
Patricio Lostau (Argentina) will have the main whistle, assisted by Diego Bonfa (Argentina) and Gabriel Chade (Argentina). The VAR will be in charge of the Brazilian Raphael Claus.
No Luan
Renato Portaluppi has confirmed that Luan is out of the game. The shirt 7 suffered a fracture in the bone of the right foot
Players in doubt: Flamengo
Jorge Jesus will have information today about the situation of Rafinha and Arrascaeta. The coach expects to know if he can count on one of the footballers.
The right-back is recovering from the fracture in the face. Already the Uruguayan returned to training after a knee surgery
Hindsight in the season
Both teams have 222 goals in the year. The team from Rio de Janeiro scored 117 and conceded 49, while the Tricolor Gaucho hit the target on 105 occasions and saw their net stuffed 41 times.
What does each team need?
Flamengo with a 0-0 score, could make it through to the final, which they are still looking forward to.
Gremio, on the other hand, need a win or a draw from 2 to 2.
First leg
In front of 51,406 fans, Gremio and Flamengo finished 1-1. The red-black team even scored on three occasions, but the VAR annulled it.
Bruno Henrique opened the scoring and Pepê scored in the final half.
The Flamengo vs Gremio match will be played at the famous Maracana stadium. The kick-off is scheduled at 8:30pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2019 Copa Libertadores Semifinal match: Flamengo vs Gremio!
My name is Alan Nunez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.