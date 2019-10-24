on VAVEL
Kick-off Time: 10:30 pm ET.
(Photo: VAVEL)

LAFC vs LA Galaxy MLS Playoffs: Live Stream Online Updates and How to Watch Reddit

Follow along for LAFC vs LA Galaxy live stream online, TV channel, lineups preview and score updates of the 2019 MLS Playoffs. Kick-off time: 10:30pm ET.

jp_rod
Juan Pablo Rodríguez

Don't go anywhere!
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this LAFC vs Los Angeles Galaxy match.
Is LA Galaxy unbeatable for LAFC?
Since the birth of LAFC, the black-and-gold squad have not been able to beat their hometown rivals.

Their most recent match up ended in 3-3 draw on August 19th.

Los Angeles Galaxy: Last Lineup
Bingham; Romney, Polenta, Steres, González; Dos Santos, Kitchen, Lletget; Antuna, Ibrahimovic, Pavón.
Los Angeles FC: Last Lineup
Miller; Blackmon, Zimmerman, Segura, Havery; Kaye, Autesta, Blessing; Rodríguez, Rossi, Vela.
How to watch LAFC vs LA Galaxy Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes.

If you want to directly stream it: ESPN App.

If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

 

 

Carlos Vela is on fire!
It is evident that the move to LA was great for Carlos Vela.

The man born in Cancún expressed that his signing for LAFC renewed his joy of playing soccer and was a good decision for his personal life.

 

jonathan Dos Santos is confident in beating LA Galaxy
The Mexican international midfielder is confident that his team, at its best, is able to beat any competition in MLS.

Will LA Galaxy have enough to reach a sixth MLS Cup title?

 

It's Vela vs Zlatan
Arguably the two most exciting men in MLS lead each of the Los Angeles based teams.

Carlos Vela broke the record for the most goals in a single MLS season with 34, while Ibrahimovic's quality is still undeniable at age 38.

Who can take their team to the Conference Final?

 

Galaxy last eliminated MNUFC
With a 2-1 victory away from home, LA Galaxy was able to secure a spot in the Western Conference Semifinal.

Lletget and Dos Santos were the goal scorers for the victory at Allianz Field.

Best season in MLS histroy!
Los Angeles Football Club’s Supporters’ Shield-winning season also established a mark in recording 72 standings points, the most of any club in Major League Soccer’s 24 seasons, bettering the mark of 71 points set by the New York Red Bulls last season. This impressive form granted them a bye for the for the first play-off round.
Kick-off Time
The Los Angeles FC vs Los Angeles Galaxy match will be played at the Banc of California, in Los Angeles, USA. The kick-off is scheduled at 10:30pm ET.

 

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2019 MLS Playoffs match: LAFC vs LA Galaxy! 

My name is Juan Pablo Rodríguez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

